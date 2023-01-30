Like a Dragon: Ishin! | Blade of Vengeance Trailer

A treacherous road awaits Sakamoto Ryoma. Framed for the murder of his mentor and unable to distinguish friend from foe, this solemn samurai’s fight for justice challenges the course of Japan’s history.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! launches on February 21, 2023 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam.

Pre-order digitally to receive 3 bonus weapons and 4-days Early Access to the game on February 17th.

ishin.sega.com

#LikeaDragonIshin