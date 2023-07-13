EA SPORTS FC 24 Gameplay Trailer

EA SPORTS FC 24

Rate

Total votes: 0
July 13, 2023 - 4:36pm
  • PC
  • Console

Welcome to a new era for The World’s Game. Play EA SPORTS FC 24 from 29 September, 2023: http://x.ea.com/76999

Discover the most true-to-football experience ever with HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimised by Opta, and a revolutionised Frostbite Engine reinventing how 19,000+ authentic players move, play and look in every match: http://x.ea.com/77007

Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition by 22 August to get a UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Ultimate Team Hero Item on 27 November: http://x.ea.com/77003

Subscribe to see more from EA SPORTS FC: http://bit.ly/pzw4VD

#EASPORTSFC #FC24

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment