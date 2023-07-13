EA SPORTS FC 24 Gameplay Trailer

- PC
- Console
Welcome to a new era for The World’s Game. Play EA SPORTS FC 24 from 29 September, 2023: http://x.ea.com/76999
Discover the most true-to-football experience ever with HyperMotionV, PlayStyles optimised by Opta, and a revolutionised Frostbite Engine reinventing how 19,000+ authentic players move, play and look in every match: http://x.ea.com/77007
Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 24 Ultimate Edition by 22 August to get a UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Ultimate Team Hero Item on 27 November: http://x.ea.com/77003
Subscribe to see more from EA SPORTS FC: http://bit.ly/pzw4VD
#EASPORTSFC #FC24
We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility. Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .
Add new comment