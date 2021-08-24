Elements Announcement Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for the upcoming open-world adventure game, Elements, for a look at the world, enemies, and more, as well as learn a bit about its story.

Join siblings Nyah and Beckett on an adventure to save their world when Elements arrives on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for PC in Q4 2022.

Across Elemythia, a vast, verdant land of sword, sorcery, and secrets, eight enchanted Elemental Stones hold the key to saving Nyah and Beckett's home. Accept your calling as either sibling, playing solo or drop-in co-op. Reclaim the eight Elemental Stones-and their powers of Light, Dark, Fire, Water, Ice, Nature, Earth, and Air-from the powerful guardians who now wield them for their selfish designs.

In Elements, young Nyah and Beckett will find their destiny in a bold adventure of each player's making. Each Elemental Stone recovered will bestow legendary gear with powerful traits and new magical abilities. Craft equipment to enhance combat strength, or find leisure in life by building a homestead, where the siblings can farm, store items, or simply relax. After all, a tough road through the wild awaits. Take nothing for granted. Learn from failure. Leave the world better than you found it.