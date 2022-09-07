EOLIA A Hands First VR Adventure Release Trailer

EOLIA, Hand tracking Fantasy Adventure in Rhythm of the Universe Series, Launches Today on Meta

Quest 2

Restore a World at Risk in Meta Quest 2 Exclusive

EOLIA, the VR fantasy-adventure follow-up in the award-winning Rhythm of the Universe series, saves a land in a climate crisis today on Meta Quest 2. Developer ROTU Entertainment will donate a portion of EOLIA’s proceeds to a climate-conscious non-profit selected by the ROTU social media community.

Trek through Eolia on the back of the mythical horse-like Lhargo as explorer Conga Dholak on a mission to protect his once-thriving planet from an ecological disaster. Extreme weather and drought plague Eolia’s deserts, peppered with the ruins of a lost civilization and on the brink of environmental collapse.

Journey through this time-worn land in search of 25 collectibles and over 300 useful items while solving puzzles rooted in musical theory to bring Eolia back to its former grandeur. With ground-breaking Hand Tracking technology, available only on Meta Quest 2, play ancient instruments, flip through your inventory, and reach for change with intuitive hand gestures.

The fate of Eolia rests in your hands.

● Conduct a reversal of fortune by solving mysterious rhythmic puzzles to restore Eolia’s ancient splendor.

● Grip ledges, saddles, instruments, and more with your own hands for an immersive experience.

● Immerse in a grand journey with the aid of a beautifully scored original soundtrack

● Reclaim Eolia while benefitting real-life environmental efforts through the game's proceeds.

● Unravel a timeless, urgent conservation story across four hours of adventure, perfect for longtime gamers, VR newcomers, teachers, and students.