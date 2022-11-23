Evil West Launch Trailer

Evil West, the new third-person action game from Flying Wild Hog and Focus Entertainment, is now available!

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!

In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to ultimately defeat the supernatural hordes.

Evil West is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Grab your physical copy from the Focus Entertainment Store for exclusive reversible cover art.