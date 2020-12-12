Evil West - World Premiere Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2020

Flying Wild Hog and Focus Home Interactive are excited to announce Evil West, an action game playable solo or in co-op and set within a dark fantasy, weird wild west universe. In today’s exhilarating Reveal Trailer, meet vampire hunter Jesse Rentier and the bloodthirsty monstrosities he hunts. Evil West comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC in 2021

Evil never sleeps… but it bleeds.

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!

In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Evil West releases 2021 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The game is available to wishlist today.