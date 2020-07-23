EXOMECHA World Premiere Trailer

July 23, 2020 - 8:56am
Beta Sign Up: exomecha.com
EXOMECHA™️ is a brand new free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter that takes place in OMECHA, a new and untouched planet with exotic environments. EXOMECHA™️ offers you breathtaking gaming experience with its flexible playing style, mechs, unique gadgets and abilities, and boss battles.
EXOMECHA™️ is an immersive experience with team-based large scale battles, a unique battle royale game mode, and an objective-based game mode.
Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
