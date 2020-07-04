Fallout 76: Summer Updates Trailer

Introducing 76 Seasons - a new account-wide progression system that overhauls Challenges and helps you to earn lots of new rewards along the way! From the makers of Unstoppables Shindig, Blast Radius, and Catch the Commie comes Season 1 - “The Legendary Run” - a new way to experience irradiated West Virginia. Season 1 rewards and Public Teams are available now, with more coming later this Summer.

Play Wastelanders, a free main story expansion for Fallout 76, available now on Steam, Bethesda.net, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Wastelanders includes:

• New Main Quest - Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest, starting from the moment you leave Vault 76.

• Human NPCs - Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents.

• New Creatures and Gear - Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor.

• Choices and Reputation - Alter the fates of those you meet with dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system.

• Game Optimizations - Many optimization and interface improvements, including a new way to track your quests as you explore the wasteland.