Complete this new free mission to unlock the exclusive Vengeance Bow to play in the main game. Join a Rambo superfan against the Yaran military in a blood-soaked rampage of vengeance straight out of an 80’s action blockbuster, playable solo or in co-op. Available now.

Far Cry 6 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft+, Epic Games and Stadia.