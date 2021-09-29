Far Cry 6: Giancarlo Will Face You Now Trailer

Do you have what it takes to challenge dictator Antón Castillo, played by Hollywood’s favourite villain, Giancarlo Esposito? He’ll be waiting for you. Put your skills to the test when Far Cry 6 arrives 7th October.

Far Cry 6 will be available 7th October 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft+, Epic Games and Stadia. Pre-order now at: https://farcry.com/buy

Pre-order now and get access to the Libertad Pack which includes the “Libertad Outfit” for your loyal Chorizo and the state-of-the-art “Discos Locos”, a weaponised disc launcher that will make your enemies dance on their own graves.