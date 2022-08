Get an in-depth look at the adventure that awaits you in the world of Athia. Learn how to master powerful magic abilities, navigate treacherous terrain, and defeat formidable, corrupted foes as Frey in Forspoken.

Forspoken arrives January 24, 2023.

Pre-Order Today at Forspoken.com

May contain content inappropriate for children. Visit

http://www.esrb.org for rating information.