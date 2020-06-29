Ghost Of Tsushima "A Storm Is Coming" Trailer

Tsushima is on the brink of destruction. In the wake of a crushing defeat at the hands of ruthless Mongol invaders, noble samurai Jin Sakai must sacrifice everything to protect what’s left of his home and people. As he embarks on an epic adventure for the freedom of Tsushima, he must set aside samurai traditions, embrace unconventional methods, and forge a new path—the path of the Ghost.

Ghost of Tsushima is available July 17th, 2020.

Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Partial Nudity