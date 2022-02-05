Ghostwire: Tokyo Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

FACE THE UNKNOWN IN GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO™, LAUNCHING MARCH 25, 2022 ON PLAYSTATION® 5 – PRE-ORDER TODAY FOR BONUS CONTENT (OFFERS MAY VARY)

In an instant, nearly all of Tokyo’s population vanishes and paranormal Visitors from another world take their place in the streets. As Akito, one of the city’s last living humans, you must join forces with a spirit named KK to put an end to the supernatural threat encroaching on Tokyo.

Ready to team up with an unlikely ally to take back the city? Pre-Order Ghostwire: Tokyo today to receive the Hannya outfit and adventure in style! PlayStation 5 preorders will also receive the Biker outfit.

PREORDER DIGITALLY TO PLAY EARLY WITH THE GHOSTWIRE: TOKYO DELUXE EDITION ON PS®5

The Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition includes the following bonus content:

* Shinobi Outfit

* Kunai Weapon

* Streetwear Fashion Pack

Preorder the digital Deluxe Edition on the PlayStation® Store to get a head start on your spirit-hunting adventure with three days of early access*!

NOTICE: Early access is available only for the digital purchase of the Deluxe Edition for PlayStation® 5 systems. An internet connection is required to download pre-order and Deluxe Edition digital content.