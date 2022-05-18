GreedFall 2: The Dying World Announcement Trailer

Continuing the winning formula from the first game, GreedFall 2 is an RPG that focuses on story and player choice, but with new gameplay features including more tactical combat.

Uprooted from the island of your birth, find your freedom by exploring the old continent and forging your destiny through alliances, scheming, and battle. It's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

GreedFall 2 - The Dying World is planned for release in 2024.