HITMAN Freelancer Cinematic Launch Trailer

Join us for the official mission briefing cinematic of HITMAN Freelancer, a new game mode available for all HITMAN World of Assassination owners on January 26.

Get a sneak peek into the world of international crime syndicates and learn about the setting and objectives of your mission. This time, a little more footwork is needed.

Don’t miss out on this whole new way of playing HITMAN.

Learn more at

https://www.ioi.dk/hitman-freelancer-you-are-in-control/