Hood: Outlaws & Legends Reveal Trailer

Sumo and Focus unveil Hood: Outlaws & Legends with a dark and bloody Reveal Trailer

Sumo Newcastle and Focus Home Interactive are pleased to announce Hood: Outlaws and Legends, a multiplayer PvPvE heist game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2021. Gather your team of outlaws and attempt to steal treasure from an oppressive government in a dark and violent, medieval world. Unveiled at Sony’s State of Play event today, watch the game’s Reveal Trailer now for a first look at this gritty universe, including a quick gameplay sneak peek.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends releases 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.