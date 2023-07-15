Jagged Alliance 3 Release Trailer

#JaggedAlliance3

Join us today and free Grand Chien from its oppressors. Jagged Alliance 3 is OUT NOW on PC!

Seize control of the liberation campaign, meticulously craft your strategic approach, recruit your beloved mercenaries, and guide them through thrilling tactical turn-based clashes. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of a captivating 90s action movie, complete with memorable one-liners, nefarious adversaries, and a symphony of bullets filling the air.

Jagged Alliance 3 is fully PLAYABLE on Steam Deck, the game runs perfectly well and smoothly - so get your hands on the Deck and free Grand Chien no matter where you are.