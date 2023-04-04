The Last of Us Part I Launch Trailer

April 4, 2023 - 7:59am
  • PC

Coming to PC for the first time, experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.

In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.

Available now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

