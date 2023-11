Play the winner of over 300 Game of the Year awards, now remastered for the PlayStation®5 console. Experience for the first time or relive Ellie and Abby’s story with graphical enhancements, new gameplay modes like the roguelike survival experience No Return, full DualSense™ wireless controller integration, and more.

Available on PS5® January 19, 2024.

Pre-orders start on December 5, 2023.