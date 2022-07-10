The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Experience the untold story in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a story-driven action RPG where our twisted protagonist is on a quest to regain the only thing precious to him. Torn by his fractured psyche, players will have to manage both Sméagol and Gollum on a journey that will take him across famous locales, revealing more about his time as a slave below the Dark Tower and his stray with the Elves of Mirkwood, as he interacts with iconic characters from the series.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available September 1, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch at a later date.