Maneater Launch Trailer



May 18, 2020 - 7:00pm
  • PC
  • Playstation 4
  • Xbox One
  • Nintendo Switch

Maneater Launch Trailer Emerges Early - Game Release Coming May 22 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Maneater, the open-water, action-RPG where you play as a shark is launching soon on Friday, May 22 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store – and later this year for Nintendo Switch.

With a truly unique premise and never-before-seen approach to the action-RPG genre, Tripwire Interactive looks forward to taking players on a journey through uncharted waters with Maneater.

Maneater is launching soon on May 22 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 MSRP. For more details on Maneater, please visit the official website – and follow the developers at Tripwire Interactive on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch.tv, and Instagram.

Maneater is available to pre-order now on the official website at www.maneatergame.com, the Epic Games Store for PC, the PlayStation Store, and for Xbox One via Microsoft Store.

