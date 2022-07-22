Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Features Trailer

Developed by Insomniac Games and fully optimized for PC in collaboration with Nixxes Software, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is coming to PC on August 12, 2022!

In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. Play as an experienced Peter Parker, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, Peter’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders. Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC, three story chapters with additional missions and challenges.

PC Features;

PC Optimized Graphics

Enjoy a variety of graphics quality options to tailor to a wide range of devices, unlocked framerates, and support for other technologies including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA.

Ray-traced reflections and improved shadows*

See the city come to life with improved shadows and stunning ray-traced reflection options with a variety of quality modes to choose from.

Ultra-wide Monitor support**

Take in the cinematic sights of Marvel’s New York with support for a range of screen setups, including 16:9, 16:10, 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 resolutions.

Controls and Customization

Feel what it’s like play as Spider-Man through immersive haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects using a PlayStation DualSense™ controller*** on a wired USB connection. Enjoy full mouse and keyboard support with various customizable control options.

Pre-Order Now to unlock early game content, including;

• Iron Spider Suit

• Velocity Suit

• Spider-Punk Suit

• Spider-Drone Gadget

• 5 skill points

*Compatible PC and display device required.

**Compatible PC required.