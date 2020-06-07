Necromunda: Underhive Wars Welcome to the Underhive Story Trailer

Necromunda: Underhive Wars: A new story trailer welcomes you to the Underhive!

The very first video game set in the grim darkness of Games Workshop’s most famous Hive World

Necromunda: Underhive Wars, a Tactical RPG and first video game adaptation of the mythical legendary tabletop game Necromunda, is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this summer.

Today, we invite you to discover a truly unique perspective on the Warhammer 40,000 universe’s most famous Hive World with an explosive new story trailer !

Get a glimpse of the dangers that will await in the Underhive, as you’ll delve deep underneath this nightmarish, polluted Hive City with the infamous Clan members of Houses Orlock, Escher and Goliath, in search for the most valuable of long-lost treasures. As the three will clash in savage, third-person tactical battles, who will come out on top?

A compelling Tactical RPG set on the most famous and dangerous of all Hive Worlds

Necromunda: Underhive Wars brings you closer to the action than any tactical game before, giving you an over-the-shoulder view of every lethal takedown, brutal melee engagement and explosive firefight. Dive deep in the twisted, vertiginous, dark tunnels of the Underhive in this tactical RPG’s compelling story campaign and Salvage Operations, where rival gangs will fight to the bitter end for personal power, wealth, survival and the honour of their Houses. Lead, grow and customize your gangs in action-packed, persistent game modes, where you’ll bring your forces to fight against the AI, or with up to three other players online. The choices, and consequences, are yours - only the strongest will survive.

More information on Necromunda: Underhive Wars will be coming very soon.

Necromunda: Underhive Wars launches this Summer on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players can pre-order the game now on Steam.