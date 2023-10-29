Quantum Error PS5 Launch Trailer

Experience a cinematic cosmic horror story driven 1st person/3rd person shooter playing as firefighter Capt. Jacob Thomas sent to save lives while fighting more than just fire. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals in 4K utilizing Unreal Engine 5.2 Lumen with seamless 60 fps gameplay.

Available Digitally 11/03/23

Pre-order now for early access. Play 3 days early.

10% Discount for PlayStation Plus Members.

Early access begins Halloween, 10/31/23

Physical copies available in stores - US: 11/10/23 | Worldwide: 11/17/23

PS5™ in game features:

- Stunning graphics at 4K 60FPS

- Haptic Feedback: Experience a Firefighter’s sensation in your hands. Intensity of a backdraft door, using the K12 saw, or feeling the flames of a roaring fire.

- Adaptive Triggers: Feel the tension of a Firefighter’s tools and weapons as they resist, vibrate, and fight back with every action or while administering CPR.

- Controller Microphone: Utilize the controller microphone to deliver breaths during CPR.

- SSD: Experience near instant loading times for seamless gameplay.

- 3D Audio: Immerse yourself in the chilling sounds coming from every direction as you revel in the provocative soundtrack which enhances the terror and excitement of Quantum Error.