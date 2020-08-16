Rainbow Six Siege: Shadow Legacy Operator Gameplay Gadget and Starter Tips

Sam Fisher comes to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Shadow Legacy. Armed with a powerful new intel-gathering gadget, a deadly new assault rifle, Fisher steps into his new callsign – Zero – with all the swagger you’d expect from an icon. But Shadow Legacy has a whole host of gameplay modifications that will change the way you play Siege. Ping 2.0, new and updated optics, a hard-breaching secondary gadget, pooled reinforcements, and map ban, plus the match replay alpha phase on the Test Server, are just some of the updates that, along with a rework of the scenic Chalet map, will ensure this season has a lasting legacy.