SENTRY is an action-defense first person shooter where you defend your spaceship against a relentless alien threat. Use traps, turrets and environmental destruction to repel invading hordes and engage the enemy in fast-paced FPS action across a dynamic singleplayer or co-op campaign.

Wishlist on Steam now, the SENTRY Defense Program needs you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1252680/SENTRY/