The Sims 4: High School Years Reveal Trailer

Experience all the ups and downs of teenage life with The Sims™ 4 High School Years Expansion Pack*, launching July 28th at 10:00am PT. Preorder or buy through September 8 and get the Vibing Streamer Gear Digital Content**! (This content will become available when the pack launches.)

Your Sims will dance the night away at prom, explore their personal style, and maybe even be asked out by their crushes! Between after-school activities, hyping outfits on Trendi, and new opportunities for pranks and mischief your teen Sims will have tons to do. They won’t have to sit on their beds and waste time on their phones. But they’ll be able to.

Available July 28 at 10 a.m. PT on Origin PC/Mac, Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, and PlayStation®5.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES. FOR PC, SEE MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR THE PACK.