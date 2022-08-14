Tempest Rising Announcement Trailer

Experience Tempest Rising, a classic real-time strategy game set in a thrilling alternative history war scenario.

After the Cuban Missile Crisis escalated in 1997, a nuclear World War 3 ensured. All former superpowers were quickly brought to their knees in humanity’s shortest and most devastating conflict yet. The fuel for this war is a new, powerful substance, that can be used as a source of energy - Tempest.

Three distinct factions are in a desperate struggle for power and resources and it’s up to you which faction you choose. The return of the Golden Era of RTS is dawning.

Tempest Rising is coming to PC.