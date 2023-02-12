110 Industries gets you up to speed with an action-packed Wanted: Dead Game World Overview trailer (feat. Stefanie Joosten) in preparation for its launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S & PC this Valentine’s Day.

Developed by Japanese studio Soleil, Wanted: Dead shows that there’s much more than meets the eye in the new trailer that dives deeper into the story of Wanted: Dead and who we will meet along the way. Vivienne Niemantsverdriet the multi-disciplinary Olympian turned celebrity chef, turned master gunsmith, and now working for the Hong Kong police force, gives us a quick tour of the Wanted: Dead story so far.

With the Great War ending the world we once knew, the super powers that ruled over us have now become obsolete. This made way for a powerful force called Dauer Synthetics, with the police force in Hong Kong forming part of their private security. This is where the Zombie Unit come in as an elite team working outside the purview of the traditional police force. Master gunsmith Vivienne works for them alongside Cortez, Doc, Herzog, Captain Simmons and Detective Stone.

Players will take on the role of the elegant but deadly Lt. Hannah Stone, stepping into a dark and dangerous vision of cyberpunk Hong Kong as leader of the Zombie Unit. Stone’s superior hack-n-slash combat skills combine style and substance, delivering cool slow-motion sequences and bone-shattering, limb-severing mechanics.

Wanted: Dead serves up a truly hardcore experience where the fights are not for the faint of heart. Dealing out a brutal blend of merciless melee sword combat, thrilling gunplay and a unique limb severing system, Wanted: Dead is developed by talent behind the Ninja Gaiden series and carries that series’ DNA into this love-letter to the sixth generation of consoles.

“We can’t wait for you to meet the fun and eccentric characters of Wanted: Dead,” said Sergei Kolobashkin, founder and Creative Director at 110 Industries. “We are certain that you will fall head over heels for them!”