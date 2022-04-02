Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Release Date Announcement Trailer



Rate

Total votes: 4
100
April 2, 2022 - 4:03am
  • PC
  • Console

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will release September 13, 2022, on PC and Xbox series X|S.

#DARKTIDE

Download

More Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Videos

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment