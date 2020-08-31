Cheat Codes:

Here are the essential commands for administration on your dedicated servers:

The following admin commands can be used directly in the Citadel: Forged With

Fire game chat.

Code – Effect:

/admin_login (password you set in game.ini) - Login as an admin.

/admin_update [new password) - Change the admin password.

/settime [time of day) - Set the time of day in the server.

/givexp [amount) - Give xp to yourself.

/giveitem [item name) [amount) - Give an item to yourself.

/admin_delete [player) - Remove a players admin access.

/server_kick [player) [reason) - Kick a player from the server.

/ban [player) [reason) - Ban a player from the server.

/fly (removed?) - Toggle flying (on yourself)

/flightspeed [number) - Set the flight speed

/teleport [latitude) [longitude) - Teleport to a certain location on the map.