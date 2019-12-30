Dark Souls III

Infinite experience:

Bonfires currently respawn enemies. Thus, once you reach the Firelink Shrine, use the bonfire. Then, teleport back to the first area and all the enemies will have respawned. You can kill them again with minimal difficulty and work your way back to Firelink Shrine. Repeat this as many times as desired. This can be done with any bonfire to respawn enemies. To get more HP and survive longer, ember yourself while doing this. After you ember yourself, use a dried finger. This increases the amount of souls you gain for a limited time, but you have to be embered for this to take effect. Additionally, equip the Covetous Silver Serpent Ring to get even more souls between rests at the bonfire. Note: This exploit was performed on patch 1.04 of the game. It will eventually get patched. To avoid not being able to use this exploit, either do not install new patches before using this exploit or delete the patches. You can avoid patches being installed by disconnecting from the internet until you are ready for the game to install new patches.

Transposition:

You can use transposition on Boss Souls to transform them into weapons, magic, and other items. They can also be converted into a large number of souls. Transposition is done through Ludleth of Courland at Firelink Shrine. You will first need the indicated Boss Soul and the Transposing Kiln, which is obtained from Curse-Rotted Greatwood. Perform transposition on the indicated Boss Soul to get one of the corresponding rewards:

Soul of the Dancer: Soothing Sunlight, Dancer’s Enchanted Swords, or broken into 10,000 souls.

Soul of High Lord Wolnir: Wolnir’s Holy Sword, Black Serpent, or broken into 10,000 souls.

Soul of Boreal Valley Vordt: Vordt’s Great Hammer, Pontiff’s Left Eye, or broken into 2,000 souls.

Soul of the Rotted Greatwood: Hollowslayer Greatsword, Arstor’s Spear, or broken into 3,000 souls.

Soul of the Blood of the Wolf: Farron Greatsword, Wolf Knight’s Greatsword, or broken into 20,000 souls.

Soul of the Deacons of the Deep: Cleric’s Candlestick, Deep Soul, or broken into 20,000 souls.

Soul of a Demon: Demon’s Greataxe, Demon’s Fist, or broken into 20,000 souls.

Soul of Aldrich: Lifehunt Scythe, Darkmoon Longbow, or broken into 15,000 souls.

Soul of a Crystal Sage: Crystal Sage’s Rapier, Crystal Hail, or broken into 3,000 souls.

Soul of Pontiff Sulyvahn: Greatsword of Judgment, Profaned Greatsword, or broken into 12,000 souls.

Soul of the Old Demon King: Chaos Bed Vestiges, Old King’s Great Hammer, or broken into 10,000 souls.

Soul of a Stray Demon: Havel’s Ring, Boulder Heave, or broken into 20,000 souls.

Soul of Yhorm the Giant: Yhorm’s Great Machete, Yhorm’s Greatshield, or broken into 20,000 souls.

Soul of Dragonslayer Armour: Dragonslayer Greataxe, Dragonslayer Greatshield, or broken into 15,000 souls.

Soul of Consumed Oceiros: White Dragon Breath, Moonlight Greatsword, or broken into 12,000 souls.

Soul of Champion Gundyr: Gundyr’s Halberd, Prisoner’s Chain, or broken into 20,000 souls.

Soul of the Twin Princes: Lothric’s Holy Sword, Lorian’s Greatsword, or broken into 20,000 souls.

Soul of the Nameless King: Storm Curved Sword, Dragonslayer Swordspear, Lightning Storm, or broken into 16,000 souls.

Soul of the Lords: Sunlight Spear, Firelink Greatsword, or broken into 20,000 souls.

Gestures:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding gesture:

Applause: Speak with Leonhard after he appears at Firelink Shrine and get the Cracked Red Orbs. Then, talk to him again to get the key to the locked door under the Tower on the Wall Bonfire in High Wall of Lothric leading to Darkwraith. Kill the Darkwraith to get a Red Eye Orb then speak with Leonhard again to learn the gesture.

Beckon: Speak with Yoel of Londor near the Foot of the High Wall Bonfire.

By My Sword: Summon Black Hand Gotthard and he will perform the gesture.

Call Over: Trade a Homeward Bone with the crows.

Collapse: Meet with Hawkwood.

Curl Up: Give Greirat of the Undead Settlement a Loretta's Bone.

Darkmoon Loyalty: Speak with Sirris in Firelink Shrine.

Dignified Bow: Meet the Yuria of Londor.

Duel Bow: Get five Dark Sigils by leveling up with Yoel. Then summon the Londor Pale Shade, who appears at various locations.

Hurrah!: Speak with Blacksmith Andre.

Legion Etiquette: Pray to the Old Wolf statue found in the Farron Swamp.

My Thanks!: Fight the Knight Slayer Tsorig in the Demon Ruins.

Patches Squat: Speak with Patches at the Firelink Shrine.

Path of The Dragon: Learned from corpse after Oceiros, the Consumed King. It is required to access the Archdragon Peak.

Praise the Sun: Pray at the Altar of Sunlight in Lothric Castle.

Prayer: Meet with Irina.

Proper Bow: Kill Heyzel in the Farron Keep and get a Pale Tongue to the Rosaria's Fingers Covenant. Extinguish three flames and you will see her summon sign at Keep Ruins Bonfire. Summon her to get the gesture.

Prostration: Reply negatively to Patches when he apologizes.

Quiet Resolve: Speak with Horace at the Halfway Fortress Bonfire.

Rejoice: Obtained during the Siegward questline.

Rest: Rest at a Bonfire.

Silent Ally: Obtained from Orbeck of Vinheim after he relocates to Firelink.

Sleep: Learn Toast from Siegward of Catarina then speak with him again after he has gone to sleep.

Stretch Out: Go to the Profaned Capital near the first Bonfire and learn it near the corpse found there.

Toast: Speak with Siegward of Catarina after killing the demon.

Welcome: Speak with Cornyx in the Undead Settlement, then at the Firelink Shrine.

Finding Untended Graves secret area:

To reach the Untended Graves secret area, you must defeat "Oceiros, the Consumed King" Boss. This is relatively late in the game. Oceiros is Boss 13 of 18. There is also a bonfire in the Boss room which you can use to fast travel. Open the door where the Oceiros Boss fight took place and follow the path into the next room. There is a secret wall behind a chest (end of the room). Hit the wall to make it disappear. You can then drop down into the Untended Graves area and will get the "Untended Graves" achievement.

"Ashes Of Ariandel" DLC location:

To reach the entrance to the "Ashes Of Ariandel" DLC, go to the Cathedral Of The Deep. Warp to the "Cleansing Church" bonfire if you have it available. There will be a man near the altar bowing. Talk to him and he will tell you a few things. Keep talking to him to trigger a cutscene where you character touches a painting. When the cutscene ends, you will be in the new Painted World of Ariandel. Note: This DLC is targeted for players that are around Level 60-70. It will be very difficult if your level is significantly lower than that.

Covenant locations:

Go to the indicated location to join the corresponding covenant:

Way Of Blue: This is the first covenant you can join. It is found in the "High Wall Of Lothric" area. Go down to the large courtyard of the area where you fight Vordt of the Boreal Valley. There is a big church with a woman sitting on a chair inside. Talk to the woman a few times. She will first gives you a banner and then the covenant.

Mound-makers: This covenant is missable. If you have missed it, you can do it in New Game+. Do it as soon as you reach the Undead Settlement, before defeating the Curse-rotted Greatwood Boss. Once you have defeated the Greatwood Boss, it will no longer work. From the "Undead Settlement" bonfire, go through the dark building and then across the bridge on the right. Follow the narrow path around the hill and climb the rooftops where archers are shooting at you. You can then drop to an area with a big guy who has a cage on his back. Enter the cage (do not attack him) to trigger a cutscene. You will then be brought to the area where you would later fight the Curse-rotted Greatwood Boss. Talk to the man near the shrine and he will let you join the covenant. Note: After you have defeated the Greatwood Boss, there is still a way to join the convenant. Sometimes there will be a summoning sign on the ground where the Boss fight took place (on the upper floor where the ground breaks during the fight). Activating it will teleport you to the area below, where you have to defeat a mini-Boss to join the covenant. However, the summoning sign is not always there and becomes unavailable for unknown reasons. Thus, it is recommended to do it in New Game+ if you have missed it and the summoning sign does not appear.

Warrior Of Sunlight: This is the third covenant you can join. From the "Undead Settlement" bonfire, proceed through the dark building and keep going straight. There are some houses down the hill. In one dark house there is a hole in the floor. Drop down the hole and collect the covenant from the table.

Blue Sentinels: This is the fourth covenant you can join. It is very easy to find. After defeating the Curse-rotted Greatwood Boss, you will reach the "Road Of Sacrifices" area. At the "Halfway Fortress" bonfire, you will meet two people. Talk to them to join the covenant.

Watchdogs Of Farron: This covenant is missable. Sometime after killing the Lords of Cinder: Abyss Watchers Boss, it will not be available any longer. Make sure to get this covenant immediately when entering the swamp area. If you miss it, you can still get it in New Game+. The covenant is located in the "Road Of Sacrifices" area, near the "Keep Ruins" bonfire (poison swamp area). Walk around the ruins until you find a ladder. Go up the ladder to see a sleeping wolf. Pray to the wolf to join the covenant. If you cannot pray to the wolf, it is because he has been killed by an NPC. After defeating the Abyss Watchers, an NPC will come at some point during the game to slay the Wolf (the exact time seems to vary, but it can happen after the Boreal Valley Dancer).

Rosaria's Fingers: This is the sixth covenant you can join. It is found in the "Cathedral Of The Deep" area, near the "Cleansing Chapel" bonfire. After defeating the Deacons of the Deep Boss, take the elevator up to the Cathedral's rooftop, and climb up the ladder to the very top. You then need to drop down to a small balcony in the Cathedral's main hall and again from the balcony to an area below. The path leads to a room with a hidden bonfire and a worm-like being named Rosaria. Talk to Rosaria, and she will let you join her covenant (Rosaria's Fingers). She also allows you to reset your skill points and character appearance up to five times.

Aldritch Faithful: This is the seventh covenant you can join. It is found in the "Irithyll Of The Boreal Valley" area, near the "Pontiff Sulyvahn" bonfire. After defeating the Pontiff Sulyvahn Boss, go outside and proceed through the courtyard with the dead giants on the floor. Go up the stairs to the tower entrance. There is an illusion wall on the left side of the tower (do not go up the stairs yet). Hit the wall to reveal a ladder that leads down to a flooded area with two large dogs. There is a puppet sitting in the corner. Pray to the puppet to join the covenant.

Blade Of The Darkmoon: This is the eighth and final covenant you can join. By this point in the game you should already be part of all the other covenants. Blade Of The Darkmoon is found in the "Irithyll Of The Boreal Valley" area, near the "Anor Londo" bonfire. From this bonfire, go back down the stairs of the tower. After going downstairs, watch out for a bonfire on a nearby tower. There is an invisible bridge you can walk across. Even if it looks like you are going to fall down, you will not. Just walk over the edge to walk in the air. Drop down to the tower with the hidden bonfire. There is a lady in a white dress in this area. Talk to her. If you have the bowing gesture from Yuria's quest line, she will let you join the covenant. If not, simply kill her and pick up the covenant item from her dead body.

NPC invaders:

Go to the indicated location to encounter the listed NPC invaders and get the corresponding drop when they are defeated:

Holy Knight Hodrick

Location: Dilapidated bridge area at Undead Settlement. Can be summoned in the Road of Sacrifice.

Drop: Vertebrae Shackle

Yellow Finger Heysel

Location: Crucifixion Woods; look for a giant crab.

Drop: Xanthous Crown, Heysel Pick

Longfinger Kirk

Location: Cathedral of the Deep ground floor between two giants.

Drop: Spiked Sword, Spiked Shield

Alva, Seeker of the Spurned

Location: Immediately before Irythill Dungeon Bonfire, where the wind can be heard blowing.

Drop: Murakumo

Dark Spirit of Londor

Location: Irythill, past the room with the paintings.

Drop: Manikin Claws

Daughter of Crystal Kriemhild

Location: Untended Graves, near the first bonfire.

Drop: No known drop

Creighton the Wanderer

Location: Borreal Valley, at the long bridge between the first and second bonfire.

Drop: His Armor and Sword

Knight Slayer Tsorig

Location: Catacombs, before the bridge to the Boss room.

Drop: Knight Slayer's Ring, Black Iron Greatshield

Snuggly the Crow items:

Get close to the nest above Firelink Shrine to talk to Snuggly the Crow. He will trade items for specific things that are dropped in her nest with the "Leave" item option in your inventory. Note: You can only do one trade per playthrough, but this resets with each New Game+. Additionally, make sure not to exit the game with an item still resting on the ground before the trade has been completed or you will lose it.

Traded item New item

Alluring Skull Hello Carving

Hidden Blessing Thank you Carving

Divine Blessing Very good! Carving

Shriving Stone I'm sorry Carving

Yorshka's Chime Help Me! Carving

Cleric's Sacred Chime Help Me! Carving

Priest's Chime Help Me! Carving

Saint-Tree Bellvine Help Me! Carving

Caitha's Chime Help Me! Carving

Crystal Chime Help Me! Carving

Lightning Urn Iron Helm

Siegbräu Armor of the Sun

Homeward Bone Iron Bracelets

Seed of a Giant Tree Iron Leggings

Firebomb Large Titanite Shard

Rope Firebomb Large Titanite Shard

Black Firebomb Titanite Chunk

Rope Black Firebomb Titanite Chunk

Undead Bone Shard Porcine Shield

Blacksmith Hammer Titanite Scale

Avelyn Titanite Scale

Prism Stone Twinkling Titanite

Large Leather Shield Twinkling Titanite

Xanthous Crown Lightning Gem

Moaning Shield Blessed Gem

Eleonora Hollow Gem

Vertebra Shackle Lucatiel's Mask

Loretta's Bone Ring of Sacrifice

Coiled Sword Fragment Titanite Slab

Mendicant's Staff Sunlight Shield

NPC invaders:

Go to the indicated location to encounter the listed NPC invaders and get the corresponding drop when they are defeated:

Holy Knight Hodrick

Location: Dilapidated bridge area at Undead Settlement. Can be summoned in the Road of Sacrifice.

Drop: Vertebrae Shackle

Yellow Finger Heysel

Location: Crucifixion Woods; look for a giant crab.

Drop: Xanthous Crown, Heysel Pick

Longfinger Kirk

Location: Cathedral of the Deep ground floor between two giants.

Drop: Spiked Sword, Spiked Shield

Alva, Seeker of the Spurned

Location: Immediately before Irythill Dungeon Bonfire, where the wind can be heard blowing.

Drop: Murakumo

Dark Spirit of Londor

Location: Irythill, past the room with the paintings.

Drop: Manikin Claws

Daughter of Crystal Kriemhild

Location: Untended Graves, near the first bonfire.

Drop: No known drop

Creighton the Wanderer

Location: Borreal Valley, at the long bridge between the first and second bonfire.

Drop: His Armor and Sword

Knight Slayer Tsorig

Location: Catacombs, before the bridge to the Boss room.

Drop: Knight Slayer's Ring, Black Iron Greatshield

Snuggly the Crow items:

Get close to the nest above Firelink Shrine to talk to Snuggly the Crow. He will trade items for specific things that are dropped in her nest with the "Leave" item option in your inventory. Note: You can only do one trade per playthrough, but this resets with each New Game+. Additionally, make sure not to exit the game with an item still resting on the ground before the trade has been completed or you will lose it.

Traded item New item

Alluring Skull Hello Carving

Hidden Blessing Thank you Carving

Divine Blessing Very good! Carving

Shriving Stone I'm sorry Carving

Yorshka's Chime Help Me! Carving

Cleric's Sacred Chime Help Me! Carving

Priest's Chime Help Me! Carving

Saint-Tree Bellvine Help Me! Carving

Caitha's Chime Help Me! Carving

Crystal Chime Help Me! Carving

Lightning Urn Iron Helm

Siegbräu Armor of the Sun

Homeward Bone Iron Bracelets

Seed of a Giant Tree Iron Leggings

Firebomb Large Titanite Shard

Rope Firebomb Large Titanite Shard

Black Firebomb Titanite Chunk

Rope Black Firebomb Titanite Chunk

Undead Bone Shard Porcine Shield

Blacksmith Hammer Titanite Scale

Avelyn Titanite Scale

Prism Stone Twinkling Titanite

Large Leather Shield Twinkling Titanite

Xanthous Crown Lightning Gem

Moaning Shield Blessed Gem

Eleonora Hollow Gem

Vertebra Shackle Lucatiel's Mask

Loretta's Bone Ring of Sacrifice

Coiled Sword Fragment Titanite Slab

Mendicant's Staff Sunlight Shield

Miracle spells:

Miracle spells can heal your character and all nearby allies as well as provide support. The following is a list of all miracle spells with how they are obtained, their stats, and requirements:

Atonement

Obtained: From Farron Keep.

Result: Forces enemies to target your character for about 30 seconds.

FP Cost: 15

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/18

Blessed Weapon

Obtained: From Irina after returning Braille Divine Tome of Lothric.

Result: Increases physical attack of right-handed weapons, damage against Hollows, and continuously replenishes HP for 45 seconds.

FP Cost: 35

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/15

Bountiful Light

Obtained: From Irina after returning Braille Divine Tome of Lothric.

Result: Continuously replenishes HP for 60 seconds.

FP Cost: 45

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/25

Bountiful Sunlight

Obtained: From Soul of the Dancer.

Result: Continuously replenishes HP of your character and your allies for 60 seconds.

FP Cost: 70

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/35

Caressing Tears

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Irina.

Result: Removes all status ailments with the sole exception of Curse.

FP Cost: 14

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/12

Dark Blade

Obtained: From Irina or Karla after returning Londor Braille Divine Tome.

Result: Enchants right-handed weapons with Dark-damage for a total of 60 seconds.

FP Cost: 35

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/25

Darkmoon Blade

Obtained: From Blade of the Darkmoon reward.

Result: Enchants right-handed weapon with moderate Magic-damage for a total of 60 seconds.

FP Cost: 50

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/30

Dead Again

Obtained: From Irina or Karla after returning Londor Braille Divine Tome.

Result: Causes corpses to explode dealing Dark-damage to all nearby enemies.

FP Cost: 45

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 15/23

Deep Protection

Obtained: From Irina or Karla after returning Londor Braille Divine Tome.

Result: Grants your character with x1.05 Attack, %5 damage absorption, +3 Stamina per second, and +20 resistance.

FP Cost: 25

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/20

Divine Pillars of Light

Obtained: From Grand Archives.

Result: Creates pillars of light all around your character in multiple locations.

FP Cost: 3

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/30

Dorhys' Gnaw

Obtained: From Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.

Result: Throws projectiles towards enemies dealing Dark-damage and Light-damage.

FP Cost: 24

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/25

Emit Force

Obtained: From Siegward of Catarina.

Result: Produces a shockwave which knocks enemies back.

FP Cost: 20

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/18

Force

Obtained: From Irina after returning Braille Divine Tome of Lothric.

Result: Causes nearby enemies to flee and deflect weak projectiles.

FP Cost: 26

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/12

Gnaw

Obtained: From Irina or Karla after returning Deep Braille Divine Tome.

Result: Produces projectiles that deal Dark-damage and Bleed-damage.

FP Cost: 18

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/18

Great Heal

Obtained: From Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.

Result: Replenishes HP of your character and nearby allies.

FP Cost: 65

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/25

Great Lightning Spear

Obtained: From Warrior of Sunlight reward.

Result: Rosses a projectile that travels in a straight line and deals damage upon impact.

FP Cost: 45

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/30

Great Magic Barrier

FP Cost: 45

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/25

Heal

Obtained: From Archdragon Peak.

Result: Increase Magic-damage absorption by 50% for 20 seconds.

FP Cost: 45

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/12

Heal Aid

Obtained: From Irina or Shrine Handmaid.

Result: Replenishes HP of your character and nearby allies.

FP Cost: 27

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/8

Homeward

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid and replenishes HP of your character.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/18

Lifehunt Scythe

Obtained: From Irina or Shrine Handmaid.

Result: Returns your character to the last Bonfire rested at.

FP Cost: 25

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/22

Lightning Blade

Obtained: From Aldritch Soul.

Result: Produces a sweeping attack that damages enemies and replenishes HP.

FP Cost: 50

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/30

Lightning Spear

Obtained: From Irithyll Dungeon.

Result: Enchants right-handed weapon with Light-damage for 60 seconds.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/20

Lightning Stake

Obtained: From Farron Keep.

Result: Tosses a high-damage projectile towards enemies which deals damage upon impact.

FP Cost: 50

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/35

Lightning Storm

Obtained: From Smouldering Lake.

Result: Pierces nearby enemies with a Light-damage stake.

FP Cost: 50

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/45

Magic Barrier

Obtained: From Nameless King Soul.

Result: Creates light-damage all around your character.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/15

Med Heal

Obtained: From Irina after returning Braille Divine Tome of Lothric.

Result: Increase Magic-damage absorption by 25% for 20 seconds.

FP Cost: 55

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/15

Replenishment

Obtained: From Irina or Shrine Handmaid.

Result: Continuously replenishes your character's HP for 60 seconds.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/15

Sacred Oath

Obtained: From a Warrior of the Sunlight reward.

Result: Provides you character and your nearby allies with x1.1 Attack and x1.1 damage absorption for a total of 60 seconds.

FP Cost: 65

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/28

Seek Guidance

Obtained: From Cathedral of the Deep.

Result: Increases the amount of messages displayed in the world.

FP Cost: 15

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/12

Soothing Sunlight

Obtained: From Dancer of the Boreal Valley Soul.

Result: Continuously replenishes HP of your character.

FP Cost: 80

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/45

Sunlight Spear

Obtained: From Soul of the Lords.

Result: Tosses a projectile that travels in a straight line and deals damage upon impact.

FP Cost: 70

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/40

Tears of Denial

Obtained: From Irina after returning Braille Divine Tome of Carim.

Result: Allows your character to escape death with +1 HP, but only once.

FP Cost: 100

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/15

Vow of Silence

Obtained: From Irina or Karla after returning Londor Braille Divine Tome.

Result: Hinders the ability of your character and all nearby enemies to cast any spell for 10 seconds.

FP Cost: 35

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/30

Wrath of the Gods

Obtained: From Profaned Capital.

Result: Blows away all nearby enemies by causing a shockwave which will also deal damage to enemies.

FP Cost: 40

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/30

Pyromancy spells:

Pyromancy spells deal fire damage and may also be accompanied with dark damage. The following is a list of all pyromancy spells with how they are obtained, their stats, and requirements:

Acid Surge

Obtained: From Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome and creates mist which reduces the durability of equipment worn by enemies.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/13

Black Fire Orb

Obtained: From Karla after returning Grave Warden Pyromancy Tome.

Result: fires a fire projectile that has an AOE blast and reduces enemies' stamina.

FP Cost: 22

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 20/20

Black Flame

Obtained: From Karla after returning Grave Warden Pyromancy Tome.

Result: fires blast of black fire from character's hand that has short range, but reduces enemies' stamina.

FP Cost: 28

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 15/15

Black Serpent

Obtained: From High Lord Wolnir Soul.

Result: summon flames on the land which travel forward towards enemies.

FP Cost: 19

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 15/15

Boulder Heave

Obtained: From Stray Demon Soul.

Result: throws a large boulder at enemies which reduces their stamina.

FP Cost: 17

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 8/12

Bursting Fireball

Obtained: From Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome.

Result: fires a fiery projectile that breaks down into multiple projectiles and hits enemies multiple times.

FP Cost: 14

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 18/12

Carthus Beacon

Obtained: From Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome.

Result: increase character's Attack Speed by x1.15 as long as he or she continues to attack enemies, for a total of 30 seconds.

FP Cost: 35

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 12/12

Carthus Flame Arc

Obtained: From Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome.

Result: enchants right-handed weapon with weak fire damage for a total of 90 seconds.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 10/10

Chaos Bed Vestiges

Obtained: From Old Demon King Soul.

Result: throws a fiery projectile in a straight path which divides into multiple projectiles as it travels.

FP Cost: 35

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 20/10

Chaos Storm

Obtained: From Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome.

Result: creates fiery pillars around the character in multiple locations that leave fiery trail on the land.

FP Cost: 3

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/0

Fire Orb

Obtained: From Cornyx after returning Carthus Pyromancy Tome.

Result: fires a projectile that deals more AOE damage than a Fireball.

FP Cost: 15

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 8/8

Fire Surge

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx.

Result: creates a fiery projectile at character's hand which grows while moving, but has a short range.

FP Cost: 2

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 6/0

Fire Whip

Obtained: From Karla after returning Quelana Pyromancy Tome.

Result: attacks with a swiping fiery attack.

FP Cost: 2

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 13/8

Fireball

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx.

Result: throws a fiery projectile with AOE damage and it has less damage than the Fire Orb.

FP Cost: 11

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 6/6

Firestorm

Obtained: From Karla after returning Quelana Pyromancy Tome.

Result: creates fiery pillars all around character in multiple locations.

FP Cost: 2

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 18/0

Flash Sweat

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx.

Result: increases fire absorption damage by 30% for a total of 30 seconds.

FP Cost: 20

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 6/6

Great Chaos Fire Orb

Obtained: From Cornyx after returning Izalith Pyromancy Tome.

Result: fires a projectile that leaves a fiery trail and deals more damage than a Fire Orb.

FP Cost: 25

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/0

Great Combustion

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx.

Result: creates a large fiery blast from character's hand that has a short range, but is quick to cast.

FP Cost: 20

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 10/10

Iron Flesh

Obtained: From Farron Keep.

Result: reduces physical damage absorption by 40%, lighting damage absorption by 60%, and +45 resistance for 17 seconds. It also increases deflection and reduces staggering.

FP Cost: 45

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 8/0

Poison Mist

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Cornyx.

Result: creates a poisonous cloud which poisons enemies inside it.

FP Cost: 20

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/10

Power Within

Obtained: From Grand Archives.

Result: provides +30 Stamina and x1.2 Attack Speed per second for a total of 30 seconds.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 10/10

Profaned Flame

Result: burn them to ashes

Obtained: From Irithyll Dungeon.

Result: causes a delayed explosion at the targeted location.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 25/0

Profuse Sweat

Obtained: From Cornyx after returning Great Swamp Pyromancy Tome.

Result: increases all resistances by +60 for a total of 60 seconds.

FP Cost: 20

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 6/6

Rapport

Obtained: From Karla after returning Quelana Pyromancy Tome.

Result: befriends Undead-Type enemies for a total of 30 seconds.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 15/0

Sacred Flame

Result: ignites

Obtained: From Smouldering Lake.

Result: causes players to grab an enemy and cast a Burning attack – not all enemies can be grabbed.

FP Cost: 25

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 8/8

Toxic Mist

Obtained: From Smouldering Lake.

Result: Creates a toxic cloud dealing Toxic-damage to all enemies standing within it.

FP Cost: 30

Slots: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 0/15

Warmth

Obtained: From Mound-Makers reward.

Result: allows players to place AOE heal for a total of 30 seconds – can also heal enemies if they step on it.

FP Cost: 50

Slots: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 0/25

Sorcery spells:

Sorcery spells usually are single targeted energy projectiles. Some of them deal a large amount of damage, but have high cast times. The following is a list of all sorcery spells with how they are obtained, their stats, and requirements:

Affinity

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Karla.

Result: automatically fires projectiles at enemies when in close proximity.

FP: 45

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 32/0

Aural Decoy

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: attracts enemies' attention with a sound projected away from the players.

FP: 15

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 18/0

Cast Light

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: produces a light that follows players for 60 seconds.

FP: 20

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 15/0

Chameleon

Obtained: From Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.

Result: transforms players into a part of surroundings which ends when players take an action.

FP: 20

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 12/0

Crystal Hail

Obtained: From Crystal Sage Soul.

Result: fires multiple projectiles towards the enemies which have some homing capabilities.

FP: 25

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 18/0

Crystal Magic Weapon

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning Crystal Scroll.

Result: enchants the right-handed weapon for a total of 45 seconds.

FP: 50

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 30/0

Crystal Soul Spear

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning Crystal Scroll.

Result: fires a fast projectile towards enemies, has piercing capabilities, and deals high amount of damage.

FP: 55

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 48/0

Dark Edge

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Karla.

Result: swings a large sword made up of souls.

FP: 33

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 30/0

Deep Soul

Obtained: From Deacons of the Deep soul.

Result: fire slow projectiles with high homing capabilities.

FP: 7

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 12/0

Farron Dart

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: fires fast moving, low damage towards the enemies.

FP: 3

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 8/0

Farron Flashsword

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: pierces through enemies with a dagger made up of souls and can be linked into combos.

FP: 5

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 23/0

Farron Hail

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning Sage's Scroll.

Result: fires multiple low-damage projectiles that hit an enemy multiple times.

FP: 2

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 28/0

Great Deep Soul

Obtained: From a Aldritch Faithful reward.

Result: fire a slow projectile that has high homing abilities.

FP: 11

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 20/0

Great Farron Dart

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning Sage's Scroll.

Result: fires low-damage fast-moving projectiles.

FP: 4

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 23/0

Great Heavy Soul Arrow

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning Sage's Scroll.

Result: deal high damage, but has relatively slower speed.

FP: 14

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 18/0

Great Magic Shield

Obtained: From Irithyll Dungeon.

Result: provides 100% damage absorption rate of the left-handed shield.

Result: 1.5x stability for a total of 30 seconds.

FP: 45

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 18/0

Great Magic Weapon

Obtained: From Road to Sacrifices.

Result: enchants the right-handed weapon with Magic damage for a total of 60 seconds.

FP: 35

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 15/0

Great Soul Arrow

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: fires projectiles that deal more damage than Soul Arrow.

FP: 11

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 15/0

Heavy Soul Arrow

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: fires high damage-dealing projectiles that take a while to cast.

Result: have high FP cost.

FP: 11

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 13/0

Hidden Body

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning the Golden Scroll.

Result: makes character's body semi-transparent for a total of 20 seconds, thus reducing enemies' vision by 10%.

FP: 15

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 15/0

Hidden Weapon

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning the Golden Scroll.

Result: makes the right-handed weapon transparent for a total of 45 seconds.

FP: 25

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 12/0

Homing Crystal Soulmass

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning the Crystal Scroll.

Result: fires high-damage and high FP-cost projectiles that circle around the player and are fired automatically.

FP: 53

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 30/0

Homing Soulmass

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning Logan's Soul.

Result: fires high-damage and high FP-cost projectiles that circle around the player and are fired automatically.

FP: 20

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 20/0

Magic Shield

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: grants left-handed shield with 30% damage absorption to magic and 1.2x stability for a total of 60 seconds.

FP: 30

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 10/0

Magic Weapon

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: enchants the right-handed weapon with weak magic for a total of 90 seconds.

FP: 25

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 10/0

Pestilent Mercury

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning Sage's Scroll.

Result: creates a fog in front of characters that deal continuous damage to enemies and your character while continuously ignoring damage absorption rate.

FP: 17

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 30/0

Repair

Result: armor

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning the Golden Scroll.

Result: replenishes the durability of a piece of equipment by +10.

FP: 20

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 15/0

Soul Arrow

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: fire a projectile with little homing ability.

FP: 7

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 10/0

Soul Greatsword

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: causes a swiping attack with a sword made up of souls which cannot be deflected or parried.

FP: 28

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 22/0

Soul Spear

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning Logan's Scroll.

Result: fires slow-moving projectile that deals high amount of damage and costs a lot of FP.

FP: 40

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 32/0

Soul Stream

Obtained: From Grand Archives.

Result: fire a beam which takes a very long time to cast, but has increased damage output.

FP: 60

Slot: 2

Intelligence/Faith: 45/0

Spook

Result: prevent fall damage

Obtained: From Shrine Handmaid or Orbeck.

Result: reduces fall damage as well as nullifying sound made by players while approaching enemies.

FP: 15

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 10/0

Twisted Wall of Light

Obtained: From Orbeck after returning the Golden Scroll.

Result: creates a force-field around players that absorbs projectiles for a total of 2 seconds.

FP: 10

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 27/0

White Dragon Breath

Obtained: From Oceiros, Consumed King Soul.

Result: allows players to fire crystal breath which travel across the land.

FP: 30

Slot: 1

Intelligence/Faith: 50/0

Defeating Iudex Gundyr:

Iudex Gundyr is the first Boss in the game. He is part of the tutorial section and quite easy to defeat. To start the fight, you must pull a spike out of his chest. Attack him immediately to take away a good chunk of health before he gets up. Approximately halfway through the fight, he will transform and get more aggressive. He is defenseless while transforming. His attacks can be parried with a shield, or simply dodge and try to get behind him. If you play as a sorcerer or pyromancer, keep your distance. You can also use your three estus flasks to refill health. You will get an achievement for defeating each of the 18 Bosses.

Defeating Soul of Cinder:

Soul of Cinder is the final story Boss. After defeating him, you can interact with the last bonfire (same place where you fight him) to trigger the game ending and start New Game+. He uses a variety of attacks and weapons that he is always switching around. A recommended strategy is to take Havel's Greatshield (any greatshield will do) and walk close to him in circles while blocking all attacks. After blocking his combo, attack him 1-2 times and block again. After a few hits, he will get stunned and you can take down a good chunk of his health. Just keep it slow and block, do one hit and repeat. In between his attacks, you should release [Block] so your stamina recovers quicker. When he uses magic, you can get up close to him and just attack. After his first health bar is gone, he gets more aggressive. His available attacks change slightly. He uses longer combos and throws lightning spears at you. When he uses lightning he is vulnerable -- that is when you should attack even if he hits you a few times. Roll away from him when he does the 5-hit sword combo with the big fire explosion. Everything else you can block with the shield. You just have to learn how to balance your stamina for this fight so you have enough to block, but also enough to get one hit in. Keep your equipment load below 70% to speed up stamina recovery. You should definitely put a few points in stamina before this fight.

Achievements :

Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:

The Dark Soul (70 points): Complete all achievements.

Supreme Weapon Reinforcement (30 points): Reinforce any weapon to the highest level.

Master of Infusion (30 points): Perform all forms of infusion.

Master of Sorceries (30 points): Acquire all sorceries.

Master of Pyromancies (30 points): Acquire all pyromancies.

Master of Miracles (30 points): Acquire all miracles.

Master of Rings (30 points): Acquire all rings.

Master of Expression (30 points): Learn all gestures.

Ultimate Bonfire (30 points): Reinforce a bonfire to the highest level.

Ultimate Estus (30 points): Reinforce the Estus Flask to the highest level.

Enkindle (15 points): Light a bonfire flame for the first time.

Embrace the Flame (15 points): Become a Host of Embers for the first time.

Additionally, there are 31 secret achievements:

To Link the First Flame (50 points): Reach "To Link the First Flame" ending.

The End of Fire (50 points): Reach "The End of Fire" ending.

The Usurpation of Fire (50 points): Reach "The Usurpation of Fire" ending.

Lords of Cinder: Abyss Watchers (30 points): Defeat the Abyss Watchers, Lords of Cinder.

Lord of Cinder: Yhorm the Giant (30 points): Lord of Cinder: Yhorm the Giant

Lord of Cinder: Aldritch, Devourer of Gods (30 points): Defeat Aldritch, Devourer of Gods, Lord of Cinder.

Lord of Cinder: Lothric, Younger Prince (30 points): Defeat Lothric, Younger Prince, Lord of Cinder.

Covenant: Warrior of Sunlight (15 points): Discover Warrior of Sunlight covenant.

Covenant: Way of Blue (15 points): Discover Way of Blue covenant.

Covenant: Blue Sentinels (15 points): Discover Blue Sentinels covenant.

Covenant: Blade of the Darkmoon (15 points): Discover Blade of the Darkmoon covenant.

Covenant: Rosaria's Fingers (15 points): Discover Rosaria's Fingers covenant.

Covenant: Mound-makers (15 points): Discover Mound-makers covenant.

Covenant: Watchdogs of Farron (15 points): Discover Watchdogs of Farron covenant.

Covenant: Aldritch Faithful (15 points): Discover Aldritch Faithful covenant.

Untended Graves (15 points): Reach the Untended Graves.

Archdragon Peak (15 points): Reach Archdragon Peak.

Iudex Gundyr (15 points): Defeat Iudex Gundyr.

Vordt of the Boreal Valley (15 points): Defeat Vordt of the Boreal Valley.

Curse-rotted Greatwood (15 points): Defeat the Curse-rotted Greatwood.

Crystal Sage (15 points): Defeat Crystal Sage.

Deacons of the Deep (15 points): Defeat the Deacons of the Deep.

High Lord Wolnir (15 points): Defeat High Lord Wolnir.

Pontiff Sulyvahn (15 points): Defeat Pontiff Sulyvahn.

Dancer of the Boreal Valley (15 points): Defeat Dancer of the Boreal Valley.

Dragonslayer Armour (15 points): Defeat Dragonslayer Armour.

Old Demon King (15 points): Defeat Old Demon King.

Oceiros, the Consumed King (15 points): Defeat Oceiros, the Consumed King.

Champion Gundyr (15 points): Defeat Champion Gundyr.

Ancient Wyvern (15 points): Defeat Ancient Wyvern.

The Nameless King (15 points): Defeat Nameless King.