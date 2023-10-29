Dark Souls III v1.35 (+23 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Dark Souls III
October 29, 2023 - 8:06pm
Text file description: 
DARK SOULS III by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
	 NumPad2: Unlimited Mana
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Stamina
	 NumPad4: Always Drop Loot
	 NumPad5: No Ill Effects
	 NumPad6: Easy Reinforce/Infuse
	 NumPad7: Mega Load
	 NumPad8: Max Flasks/Items
	 NumPad9: Infinite Durability
# Enemies
	 Multiply: Easy Boss Kills
	 Add: Easy Kills
# Game
	 Subtract: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 Vigor
	 Attunement
	 Endurance
	 Strength
	 Dexterity
	 Intelligence
	 Faith
	 Luck
	 Vitality
	 Level
	 Souls
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
