Far Cry: New Dawn

Secret Sam Fisher outfit :

The starting location for the Government Plane Wreck (fifth) expedition is randomized. Look for a rusted (brown) plane wreck. It is the body of the plane and still has two wings on it. There is also a blue ladder leading up inside the wreck. Enter the plane wreck, and interact with the laptop on the ground level (next to the only enemy on the ground level) to unlock a secret vault upstairs. Go to the upper level of the plane wreck, and interact with the vault door at the end of the room to find the secret Sam Fisher outfit behind the vault door and get the "Paladin's Secret" achievement.

Steam achievements:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

Hit the Road: Complete 7 unique Expeditions on the Rank III difficulty.

All Your Bases: Liberate all Outposts at least once on Rank III.

Archery Expert: Kill an enemy more than 100m away with a basic arrow.

Before: Find all the Dear Photograph locations and see Hope County as it used to be. Host only.

Closed for Applications: Recruit all Guns For Hire. Host only.

Get to the Point: Finish off an Enforcer with a bayonet.

Legend Has It: Craft your first Legendary Weapon or Vehicle and start a legend of your own.

Pure Ninja: Liberate a Rank III Outpost while staying undetected.

Audiophile: Rediscover some sweet tunes for the new world. Find all hidden MP3 players. Host only.

Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight: Kill 25 enemies using any type of takedown. Put that railroad spike to good use!

Buzzkill: Kill 10 brawlers with any saw launcher. They never saw it coming.

Captain's Courageous: Kill your first Enforcer. I'm sure this will send the Highwaymen a good message.

Finders Keepers: Complete 3 Treasure Hunt missions. Host only.

Fly, You Fools!: No wings means less drag, right? Take a short flight in the wingless plane.

Forager: Gather 15 plants growing in Hope County. It's the closest thing to a pharmacy we have nowadays.

Good Job, Cap: Kill 5 enemies by throwing a shield at them.

Have Buddy, Will Travel: Complete 3 Expeditions with a co-op partner.

Home is Where the Part Is: Upgrade Prosperity's infrastructure for the first time by investing in the right parts. Host only.

How's it Look, Doc?: Craft 10 Medkits. They'll definitely come in handy.

It's Super Effective!: Headshot an Enforcer with Piercing Ammo.

Kill or Be Killed: Kill a Monstrous animal. It'd do the same to you given half the chance.

Master Skinner: Collect at least one skin from every type of animal in Hope County. Not creepy at all.

My Little Fortress: Make Prosperity better than ever! Build all Infrastructure upgrades available. Host only.

Perk-olate: Unlock the first level for all Perks.

Poof!: Use 3 smoke grenades.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Scavenge an Outpost. You can always reclaim it. Host only.

Safekeeping: Picklock 5 safes. With no more banks, it's the closest thing you'll get to experiencing a heist.

Save Your Bacon: Recruit Horatio. Don't mind his temper, he can be pig-headed sometimes. Host only.

Sidecar Sidekick: Drive with Timber for a total of 5 minutes. Just don't take him to the vet.

Stack 'em Up: Purchase the 5th tier of a stackable perk. You can never have enough.

Tip o' the Hat: Knock an enemy's helmet off with a charged melee attack.

Weaponsmith: Craft 3 weapons. They don't need to look good, they just need to get the job done!

White Gold: Commandeer an Ethanol tanker and bring it back to one of your outposts.

Yoink: Loot a Highwaymen Supply Drop. Be careful, it won't be unguarded!

You're a Catch: Successfully catch one of every type of fish in Hope County. Get those omega-3s.

The End of Eden: Decide the fate of the Father. Host only.

Problem Solver: Solve the biggest problem in Hope County by defeating the Twins. Host only.

Prospering: Upgrade and secure Prosperity. Host only.

Return to Eden: Bring the Father back to New Eden. Host only.

A Graceful Return: Recover Grace's prototype gun and welcome her back to Prosperity for good. Host only.

Anger Management: Eliminate 10 enemies within a single activation of Wrath.

Coming Up With the Goods: Return Selene's valuable stash. Host only.

Expeditious Retreat: Complete your first Expedition to force the Highwaymen out of a stronghold.

Hey Father, Watch This: Perform an Aerial Takedown after using Leap of Faith.

Honorary Scout: Gather intel 10 times by talking to Wiki-Bean-ia scouts. Host only.

Paladin’s Secret: Find Sam Fisher’s outfit in the Government Plane Wreck expedition

Springboard: Survive a 30m fall using only Leap of Faith to nullify the impact.

The Meaning of Prosperity: Help Carmina get back to her mother in Prosperity. Host only.

The Ryeunion: Reunite Nick Rye with Carmina and Kim. Host only.

Wiki-Bean-ia in Business: Help Bean get back his business plan so he can set up his intel network in Prosperity. Host only.act.