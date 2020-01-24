Far Cry: New Dawn

Trophies

Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:

Conqueror (Platinum): Earn all trophies.

Hit the Road (Gold): Complete 7 unique Expeditions on the Rank III difficulty.

All Your Bases (Silver): Liberate all Outposts at least once on Rank III.

Archery Expert (Silver): Kill an enemy more than 100m away with a basic arrow.

Before (Silver): Find all the Dear Photograph locations and see Hope County as it used to be. Host only.

Closed for Applications (Silver): Recruit all Guns For Hire. Host only.

Get to the Point (Silver): Finish off an Enforcer with a bayonet.

Legend Has It (Silver): Craft your first Legendary Weapon or Vehicle and start a legend of your own.

Pure Ninja (Silver): Liberate a Rank III Outpost while staying undetected.

Audiophile (Bronze): Rediscover some sweet tunes for the new world. Find all hidden MP3 players. Host only.

Bring a Knife to a Gun Fight (Bronze): Kill 25 enemies using any type of takedown. Put that railroad spike to good use!

Buzzkill (Bronze): Kill 10 brawlers with any saw launcher. They never saw it coming.

Captain's Courageous (Bronze): Kill your first Enforcer. I'm sure this will send the Highwaymen a good message.

Finders Keepers (Bronze): Complete 3 Treasure Hunt missions. Host only.

Fly, You Fools! (Bronze): No wings means less drag, right? Take a short flight in the wingless plane.

Forager (Bronze): Gather 15 plants growing in Hope County. It's the closest thing to a pharmacy we have nowadays.

Good Job, Cap (Bronze): Kill 5 enemies by throwing a shield at them.

Have Buddy, Will Travel (Bronze): Complete 3 Expeditions with a co-op partner.

Home is Where the Part Is (Bronze): Upgrade Prosperity's infrastructure for the first time by investing in the right parts. Host only.

How's it Look, Doc? (Bronze): Craft 10 Medkits. They'll definitely come in handy.

It's Super Effective! (Bronze): Headshot an Enforcer with Piercing Ammo.

Kill or Be Killed (Bronze): Kill a Monstrous animal. It'd do the same to you given half the chance.

Master Skinner (Bronze): Collect at least one skin from every type of animal in Hope County. Not creepy at all.

My Little Fortress (Bronze): Make Prosperity better than ever! Build all Infrastructure upgrades available. Host only.

Perk-olate (Bronze): Unlock the first level for all Perks.

Poof! (Bronze): Use 3 smoke grenades.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (Bronze): Scavenge an Outpost. You can always reclaim it. Host only.

Safekeeping (Bronze): Picklock 5 safes. With no more banks, it's the closest thing you'll get to experiencing a heist.

Save Your Bacon (Bronze): Recruit Horatio. Don't mind his temper, he can be pig-headed sometimes. Host only.

Sidecar Sidekick (Bronze): Drive with Timber for a total of 5 minutes. Just don't take him to the vet.

Stack 'em Up (Bronze): Purchase the 5th tier of a stackable perk. You can never have enough.

Tip o' the Hat (Bronze): Knock an enemy's helmet off with a charged melee attack.

Weaponsmith (Bronze): Craft 3 weapons. They don't need to look good, they just need to get the job done!

White Gold (Bronze): Commandeer an Ethanol tanker and bring it back to one of your outposts.

Yoink (Bronze): Loot a Highwaymen Supply Drop. Be careful, it won't be unguarded!

You're a Catch (Bronze): Successfully catch one of every type of fish in Hope County. Get those omega-3s.

Additionally, there are 15 secret trophies:

The End of Eden (Gold): Decide the fate of the Father. Host only.

Problem Solver (Silver): Solve the biggest problem in Hope County by defeating the Twins. Host only.

Prospering (Silver): Upgrade and secure Prosperity. Host only.

Return to Eden (Silver): Bring the Father back to New Eden. Host only.

A Graceful Return (Bronze): Recover Grace's prototype gun and welcome her back to Prosperity for good. Host only.

Anger Management (Bronze): Eliminate 10 enemies within a single activation of Wrath.

Coming Up With the Goods (Bronze): Return Selene's valuable stash. Host only.

Expeditious Retreat (Bronze): Complete your first Expedition to force the Highwaymen out of a stronghold.

Hey Father, Watch This (Bronze): Perform an Aerial Takedown after using Leap of Faith.

Honorary Scout (Bronze): Gather intel 10 times by talking to Wiki-Bean-ia scouts. Host only.

Paladin’s Secret (Bronze): Find Sam Fisher’s outfit in the Government Plane Wreck expedition

Springboard (Bronze): Survive a 30m fall using only Leap of Faith to nullify the impact.

The Meaning of Prosperity (Bronze): Help Carmina get back to her mother in Prosperity. Host only.

The Ryeunion (Bronze): Reunite Nick Rye with Carmina and Kim. Host only.

Wiki-Bean-ia in Business (Bronze): Help Bean get back his business plan so he can set up his intel network in Prosperity. Host only.