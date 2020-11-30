How to Activate Cheats:

Enable the cheat drop-down with a simple modification of the "cheats.html" file.

Enable Cheat Menu:

Exit your FleshCult game, find its install location and open the templates

subfolder:

(drive)\(etc..)\steamapps\common\Fleshcult\templates

Find and edit the requisite file using a text editor: "cheats.html"

Locate the following value on line 3:

{% if cheats_enabled %}

Change it to the following:

{% if True %}

* Save and close the file.

* Run the game.

* Cheats should now be enabled via a Cheats hotlink!

The options in the dropdown menu are as follows:

* Skip Day (progresses time without having to make any choices).

* Finish Transform (instant transform completion without passage of time).

* Finish Xform +Mutate (the above with the addition of a forced 'free' mutation event).

* Add Mana (in increments of 100).

* All Tomes (enables all tomes and their associated abilities).