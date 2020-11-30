- PC
How to Activate Cheats:
Enable the cheat drop-down with a simple modification of the "cheats.html" file.
Enable Cheat Menu:
Exit your FleshCult game, find its install location and open the templates
subfolder:
(drive)\(etc..)\steamapps\common\Fleshcult\templates
Find and edit the requisite file using a text editor: "cheats.html"
Locate the following value on line 3:
{% if cheats_enabled %}
Change it to the following:
{% if True %}
* Save and close the file.
* Run the game.
* Cheats should now be enabled via a Cheats hotlink!
The options in the dropdown menu are as follows:
* Skip Day (progresses time without having to make any choices).
* Finish Transform (instant transform completion without passage of time).
* Finish Xform +Mutate (the above with the addition of a forced 'free' mutation event).
* Add Mana (in increments of 100).
* All Tomes (enables all tomes and their associated abilities).
