Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Trophies:

Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:

Big Adventurer (Platinum): Even Scarlet didn't get all the trophies, you're truly a Knitted Knight of legend.

Book of Dreams (Bronze): Collect all the stickers in a single World.

Squired Up (Bronze): Discover the Trials of the Knitted Knights.

Out of bounds (Bronze): Pick up and throw 30 of Vex's minions to their doom.

Pop 'n' Lobber (Bronze): Defeat 30 of Vex's minions from a distance.

Multitasking (Bronze): Defeat multiple minions simultaneously 10 times.

Bounder (Bronze): Defeat 30 of Vex's minions by bouncing on them.

Stunner (Bronze): Stun 30 of Vex's minions.

Fashionista! (Bronze): Complete your first Costume.

Re-Mix-Master (Bronze): Earn a Gold rank in any Remix level.

Knights of Gold (Bronze): Earn a Gold rank in any Knitted Knight Trial.

Cut it out! (Bronze): Complete Highs and Glows… without throwing the Whirltool.

Slide Away (Bronze): Over the course of your adventure, collect 3000 points while sliding.

Bubble Binger (Bronze): Collect a full chain of Timed Score Bubbles 30 times.

Gymnastic Fantastic (Bronze): While in the air, perform four actions before touching the ground.

BEE! ARGH! BEE! (Bronze): Pick up, and hold on to, a Boomblebee Hive for 60 seconds.

Buddy Beater (Bronze): In multiplayer, get the top score on the scoreboard 20 times.

Thespian (Bronze): Create your own custom Emote in Zom Zom's shop then show the world.

Icon of Style (Bronze): Save a custom-made costume to your Wardrobe.

Let's twist again… (Bronze): In multiplayer, start a dance party with your friends.

Up high! (Bronze): In multiplayer, high five with a friend.

Sore Winner (Bronze): In multiplayer, clobber one of your chums as the champ.

Stop! Thief! (Bronze): In multiplayer, snatch an item from the clutches of another player.

Beast of burden (Bronze): In multiplayer, get gold in any Knitted Knight Trial while carrying another Sackperson.

Fun Multiplied (Bronze): In multiplayer, complete a Teamwork Level.

Capitalist (Bronze): In multiplayer, snag the most Collectabells in a level 20 times.

Savior (Silver): In multiplayer, save your fallen friends from certain doom!.

Naturalist (Silver): Find all of Gerald's secret spots.

Player's Player (Silver): Find and pick up every fish, paintbrush and cocktail umbrella on your journey.

Amazing Ace (Silver): Ace 30 levels by completing them without dying.

Best Friends (Silver): In multiplayer mode, earn 10 Ace level goals.

Walk-in Wardrobe (Silver): Fill your wardrobe with 300 costume pieces.

Master of One (Silver): Get a golden level badge by completing all the Level Goals for a single level.

Multi-Master (Silver): Achieve all the level goals for 10 different levels.

Golden Boy (Gold): Earn Gold on the scoreboard in 50 different levels!.

String it Together (Gold): Get a Gold on the Wonderplane's ultimate challenge!

Additionally, there are 10 secret trophies:

You've got potential, squire! (Bronze): Faced off against the Master of the Uproar on the Soaring Summit.

Metameric Malady (Bronze): Cleared the Colossal Canopy of its pest problem.

Sonar So Good (Bronze): Defeated the Bringer of Nightmares at the bottom of the ocean.

Crash Override (Bronze): Cleaned up N.A.O.M.I's code.

Vex Vanquisher! (Bronze): Triumphed over the vile Vex at the very center of Craftworld.

Verified Vex Vanquisher! (Silver): Defeated Vex, destroyed the Topsy Turver and saved Craftworld!.

Daydream Believer (Bronze): Pushed back the Uproar for the first time.

Slap Attack (Bronze): Simultaneously slapped each other.

Best Friends Forever (Silver): Teamed up to take down the Topsy Turver.

Wonderplane Workout (Gold): Mop up those last messy bits of Uproar that are lurking about.