Sackboy: A Big Adventure

- Playstation 4
Trophies:
Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:
Big Adventurer (Platinum): Even Scarlet didn't get all the trophies, you're truly a Knitted Knight of legend.
Book of Dreams (Bronze): Collect all the stickers in a single World.
Squired Up (Bronze): Discover the Trials of the Knitted Knights.
Out of bounds (Bronze): Pick up and throw 30 of Vex's minions to their doom.
Pop 'n' Lobber (Bronze): Defeat 30 of Vex's minions from a distance.
Multitasking (Bronze): Defeat multiple minions simultaneously 10 times.
Bounder (Bronze): Defeat 30 of Vex's minions by bouncing on them.
Stunner (Bronze): Stun 30 of Vex's minions.
Fashionista! (Bronze): Complete your first Costume.
Re-Mix-Master (Bronze): Earn a Gold rank in any Remix level.
Knights of Gold (Bronze): Earn a Gold rank in any Knitted Knight Trial.
Cut it out! (Bronze): Complete Highs and Glows… without throwing the Whirltool.
Slide Away (Bronze): Over the course of your adventure, collect 3000 points while sliding.
Bubble Binger (Bronze): Collect a full chain of Timed Score Bubbles 30 times.
Gymnastic Fantastic (Bronze): While in the air, perform four actions before touching the ground.
BEE! ARGH! BEE! (Bronze): Pick up, and hold on to, a Boomblebee Hive for 60 seconds.
Buddy Beater (Bronze): In multiplayer, get the top score on the scoreboard 20 times.
Thespian (Bronze): Create your own custom Emote in Zom Zom's shop then show the world.
Icon of Style (Bronze): Save a custom-made costume to your Wardrobe.
Let's twist again… (Bronze): In multiplayer, start a dance party with your friends.
Up high! (Bronze): In multiplayer, high five with a friend.
Sore Winner (Bronze): In multiplayer, clobber one of your chums as the champ.
Stop! Thief! (Bronze): In multiplayer, snatch an item from the clutches of another player.
Beast of burden (Bronze): In multiplayer, get gold in any Knitted Knight Trial while carrying another Sackperson.
Fun Multiplied (Bronze): In multiplayer, complete a Teamwork Level.
Capitalist (Bronze): In multiplayer, snag the most Collectabells in a level 20 times.
Savior (Silver): In multiplayer, save your fallen friends from certain doom!.
Naturalist (Silver): Find all of Gerald's secret spots.
Player's Player (Silver): Find and pick up every fish, paintbrush and cocktail umbrella on your journey.
Amazing Ace (Silver): Ace 30 levels by completing them without dying.
Best Friends (Silver): In multiplayer mode, earn 10 Ace level goals.
Walk-in Wardrobe (Silver): Fill your wardrobe with 300 costume pieces.
Master of One (Silver): Get a golden level badge by completing all the Level Goals for a single level.
Multi-Master (Silver): Achieve all the level goals for 10 different levels.
Golden Boy (Gold): Earn Gold on the scoreboard in 50 different levels!.
String it Together (Gold): Get a Gold on the Wonderplane's ultimate challenge!
Additionally, there are 10 secret trophies:
You've got potential, squire! (Bronze): Faced off against the Master of the Uproar on the Soaring Summit.
Metameric Malady (Bronze): Cleared the Colossal Canopy of its pest problem.
Sonar So Good (Bronze): Defeated the Bringer of Nightmares at the bottom of the ocean.
Crash Override (Bronze): Cleaned up N.A.O.M.I's code.
Vex Vanquisher! (Bronze): Triumphed over the vile Vex at the very center of Craftworld.
Verified Vex Vanquisher! (Silver): Defeated Vex, destroyed the Topsy Turver and saved Craftworld!.
Daydream Believer (Bronze): Pushed back the Uproar for the first time.
Slap Attack (Bronze): Simultaneously slapped each other.
Best Friends Forever (Silver): Teamed up to take down the Topsy Turver.
Wonderplane Workout (Gold): Mop up those last messy bits of Uproar that are lurking about.
