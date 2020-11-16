In Silence

How to Play as Rake:

Not a lot of players like playing as the Rake at the moment, it's difficult at first to grasp and may seem frustrating. In this quick guide, I will break down some ways to help you play better as the Rake.

Start of a Game:

At the start, while playing as the Rake, you will want to watch closely for the red radar singles on your bottom "map". Survivors will be talking when they spawn in and running around 95% of the time. This will give you a very good indication as to where they all spawned.

This will also give you the location of the car.

Once you have all this information, you can rush right in towards them and try to waste as many flashes as you can.

Once Survivors Start Looting

After your initial attacks to try and waste their flashes, the survivors (that

are still alive) will start to loot houses, tents and the barn. If you wasted a

lot of the survivors flashes, they will most likely be going towards a house to

refill their batteries (for flashes).

You will want to apply as much pressure on these houses as possible and sweep through them. If you see any cupboards open, that means the survivors have gone inside. Do a very quick sweep of the house and leave towards the next one, picking off any survivors in the process.

Tip: keep an eye out for the chat in the bottom right. Survivors like to type the codes down there for the armoury (example: 03, X2,[ ]6). This will let you know how close they are to unlocking the armoury and if you can remember where the codes spawn, it may give away the survivors location.

Tip: If you stop moving, you can hear wet footsteps from crouched survivors.

This is very useful in the tall corn next to the red barn.

Tip: Look for flashlights in the darkness (obviously) it's one of the easiest

things to spot. Also make sure to listen for talking survivors.

Mid Game

By mid game, you will want to have at least one or two survivors killed off

(hopefully). You will definitely want to go back to the car.

Tip: Check the cars tires (and battery if the hoods open). If you see more than one tire on the car, this means the survivors have been repairing it, which means they're looking to escape with the vehicle.

Apply pressure at the houses but keep an eye out for the car too.

Tip: Run up to a survivor and don't grab them right away, if you're lucky they will get scared and waste a flash and as soon as they flash you, you can grab them and kill them.

By this time you will notice the survivors will have turned on TVs and radios.

I would not waste any time destroying these, it is obvious on your sound radar that it isn't a survivor making the sound (the TV and radio sound signals will be perfectly/consistently in rhythm and won't be moving left or right on the map).

Late Game

Check the car for any repairs and check the armoury container (sometimes survivors will put parts of the code in the armoury early on so they don't forget it). If you see parts of the code put in, make sure to stay vigilant about the armoury and be prepared to be hunted.

By this time, one or two survivors will remain (hopefully). It will be extremely

difficult for them to kill you with the armoury, make sure to apply pressure around the map while trying to not be distracted by the rats. If they go for the car escape, it will be almost impossible for them if you apply pressure on the car.

If they decide to go armoury (you hear the alarm going off) you will want to rush there as fast as possible. This will make it difficult for them to position anywhere safely and it will 75% of the time stop half of the survivors from grabbing a gun. (survivors typically open the armoury without being grouped up. So a lot of them can't get there before the Rake).

If only one or two survivors are at the armoury, it is usually a good bet to go

inside and destroy all the rifles (hold "F" while next to a rifle). You should be able to kill the survivor with a gun. This will leave less than 5 minutes (usually) for the remaining survivors to repair the vehicle and escape, but if you remembered the car location, you can just camp it (it's a little toxic, so don't camp too hard).

Tip: If you get to the armoury and there are 3+ survivors with guns, you will want to zig/zag so they have a hard time shooting you while watching out for traps. Stay out of the street lights and Use your "Q" ability to dash towards the survivors. Try to grab one survivor and run with them into the darkness so the others will have a hard time shooting and finding you. Be patient and the survivors will start to split up and make noise. let them leave their area (and their traps that will be left behind). Tip: Take your time. If you're low on health and you're being hunted, chances are there is less than 3 minutes left by this time. Hide somewhere and you will end up winning the match.