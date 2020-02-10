Warcraft III: Reforged

Animal kill:

Keep clicking the mouse over the animals and they will eventually explode. Note: The explosion will not hurt anyone else.

Ending bonus:

Successfully complete the game on the hard difficulty setting to see a 20 second clip of StarCraft 2 running under the WarCraft 3 engine.

Panda bears:

In Chapter 2 of the Undead campaign enable the "iseedeadpeople" code. Look at the left edge of the map until you find a waterfall. Have a unit go to the waterfall. You have to clear a path through the trees by attacking them. When you get to the waterfall, you will find the secret Pandaren relaxation area and see a photo of two panda bears.

Hydralisk Unit from StarCraft:

When playing as Night Elves on the Daughters Of The Moon mission, just before the Undead base near the last door to the Night Elves base, you will get tree Ballista. Use the Ballista to hit the trees to the north and you will find a powerful Hydralisk (level 7) that will join you against the Undead base. If you cannot find it, enable the "iseedeadpeople" code to view the entire map.

Cheat Codes:

While playing the game, press [Enter] to display the two player message box, type one of the following codes, then press [Enter] again to activate the corresponding cheat function. If you entered the code correctly, the message "Cheat enabled" will appear.

Result - Cheat Code:

Invincibility and one-hit kills - whosyourdaddy

Infinite mana - thereisnospoon

Continue playing after losing in

campaign mode - strengthandhonor

Full map - iseedeadpeople

Instant victory - allyourbasearebelongtous

Instant defeat - somebodysetusupthebomb

Your and allies heroes are level 10 - ihavethepower

Remove spell cool down - thedudeabides

Disable victory conditions - itvexesme

Gold; 500 is default - keysersoze [number]

Lumber; 500 is default - leafittome [number]

Gold and lumber; 500 is default - greedisgood [number]

Fast construction - warpten

Fast death - iocainepowder

Food - pointbreak

Fast research - whoisjohngalt

Upgrades - sharpandshiny

Tech tree unlocked - synergy

Set time to morning - riseandshine

Set time to evening - lightsout

Set time of day- daylightsavings [hour]

Toggle daylight progression - daylightsavings

Trees disappear - abrakadabra

Level select [Note] - motherland [race] [level]

Note: Example: "motherland human 7". Intermission sequences are counted in the level number.