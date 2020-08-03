The Wonderful 101: Remastered

- Nintendo Switch
Bonus characters:
Successfully complete the game. Start another playthrough, then hold ZR and press Up, Down, Up, Right, Left, X, B, Y, A while standing at the precise location at the listed area of the game to unlock the corresponding character for purchase. Note: You must spend the indicated amount of Platinum to unlock them.
Bayonetta, Jeanne, and Rodin for 2 million Platinum: Near the start of "Operation 001", outside the school.
Captain Wanda, Wanda Guranpusu, and Wanda Scarf for 1 million Platinum: At the start of the "Prologue", right where you spawn.
Chewgi, Immorta, and Prince Vorkken for 1 million Platinum: At the shield generator in "Operation 009-B".
Daddy, Future, and Red for 1 million Platinum: In Mission 2, during the battle with the Laambo in "Operation 006-B", go west to find a bowl of soup. Enter the code at that spot.
Director, Goggles, and Poseman for 1 million Platinum: After the vehicle is first separated in the "Epilogue".
Successfully complete the indicated achievements to unlock the corresponding character:
Wonder-Bayonetta:
101% Wonderful Hero: Successfully complete all stages on the 101% Hard difficulty.
Platinum Paragon: Get a Platinum or higher in all Operation Results screens.
Nice Try!: Earn an evade bonus at least 10 times.
Custom Blocker: Obtain all the Custom Blocks.
Lord of Tight Spaces: Reach all the hidden areas in Operation 004.
Finders Keepers (Operation 004): Find all the Kahkoo-regah in Operation 004.
Wonderfully Wonderful Player: Get all 100 bottle cap achievements.
Wonder-Jeanne:
Wonderful Hero: Successfully complete all stages on the Hard difficulty.
Return to Sender: Deflect 10 beams using the Unite Sword.
Battling a Thousand!: Use the bat to hit away all the molecular disintegrator shots fired by Die-Tiekuu without missing once.
Uniting Black Belt: Land three types of Unite Morph attacks in a single combo.
GEATH May Cry: Successfully complete half the Kahkoo-regah.
GEATHJERK Slayer: Successfully complete all the Kahkoo-regah.
Ah, Now That's Better: Cut down all the weeds growing in Operation 005.
Wonder-Rodin:
They are... The Wonderful 101!: Successfully complete all stages.
Operations 007-009 (Hard): Successfully complete Operations 007-009 on Hard.
The Harder They Fall!: Defeat the Vaaiki without letting it get big.
Junior Stomper: Obtain a hidden underground item.
Full-Fledged Stomper: Obtain half of the underground items.
Master Stomper: Obtain all the hidden underground items.
Can We Take a Day off?: Enjoy all the rides in Operation 002-B as a team.
Unlockables:
Successfully complete the game on the Normal difficulty to unlock the Hard difficulty, gallery, and character biographies.
See through Wonderful Ones' mask
During a cutscene, hold R2 to see through the Wonderful Ones' mask.
