The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Bonus characters:

Successfully complete the game. Start another playthrough, then hold ZR and press Up, Down, Up, Right, Left, X, B, Y, A while standing at the precise location at the listed area of the game to unlock the corresponding character for purchase. Note: You must spend the indicated amount of Platinum to unlock them.

Bayonetta, Jeanne, and Rodin for 2 million Platinum: Near the start of "Operation 001", outside the school.

Captain Wanda, Wanda Guranpusu, and Wanda Scarf for 1 million Platinum: At the start of the "Prologue", right where you spawn.

Chewgi, Immorta, and Prince Vorkken for 1 million Platinum: At the shield generator in "Operation 009-B".

Daddy, Future, and Red for 1 million Platinum: In Mission 2, during the battle with the Laambo in "Operation 006-B", go west to find a bowl of soup. Enter the code at that spot.

Director, Goggles, and Poseman for 1 million Platinum: After the vehicle is first separated in the "Epilogue".

Successfully complete the indicated achievements to unlock the corresponding character:

Wonder-Bayonetta:

101% Wonderful Hero: Successfully complete all stages on the 101% Hard difficulty.

Platinum Paragon: Get a Platinum or higher in all Operation Results screens.

Nice Try!: Earn an evade bonus at least 10 times.

Custom Blocker: Obtain all the Custom Blocks.

Lord of Tight Spaces: Reach all the hidden areas in Operation 004.

Finders Keepers (Operation 004): Find all the Kahkoo-regah in Operation 004.

Wonderfully Wonderful Player: Get all 100 bottle cap achievements.

Wonder-Jeanne:

Wonderful Hero: Successfully complete all stages on the Hard difficulty.

Return to Sender: Deflect 10 beams using the Unite Sword.

Battling a Thousand!: Use the bat to hit away all the molecular disintegrator shots fired by Die-Tiekuu without missing once.

Uniting Black Belt: Land three types of Unite Morph attacks in a single combo.

GEATH May Cry: Successfully complete half the Kahkoo-regah.

GEATHJERK Slayer: Successfully complete all the Kahkoo-regah.

Ah, Now That's Better: Cut down all the weeds growing in Operation 005.

Wonder-Rodin:

They are... The Wonderful 101!: Successfully complete all stages.

Operations 007-009 (Hard): Successfully complete Operations 007-009 on Hard.

The Harder They Fall!: Defeat the Vaaiki without letting it get big.

Junior Stomper: Obtain a hidden underground item.

Full-Fledged Stomper: Obtain half of the underground items.

Master Stomper: Obtain all the hidden underground items.

Can We Take a Day off?: Enjoy all the rides in Operation 002-B as a team.

Unlockables:

Successfully complete the game on the Normal difficulty to unlock the Hard difficulty, gallery, and character biographies.

See through Wonderful Ones' mask

During a cutscene, hold R2 to see through the Wonderful Ones' mask.