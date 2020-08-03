The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Bonus characters:

Successfully complete the game. Start another playthrough, then hold RT and press Up, Down, Up, Right, Left, Y, A, X, B (Xbox controller) while standing at the precise location at the listed area of the game to unlock the corresponding character for purchase. Note: You must spend the indicated amount of Platinum to unlock them.

Bayonetta, Jeanne, and Rodin for 2 million Platinum: Near the start of "Operation 001", outside the school.

Captain Wanda, Wanda Guranpusu, and Wanda Scarf for 1 million Platinum: At the start of the "Prologue", right where you spawn.

Chewgi, Immorta, and Prince Vorkken for 1 million Platinum: At the shield generator in "Operation 009-B".

Daddy, Future, and Red for 1 million Platinum: In Mission 2, during the battle with the Laambo in "Operation 006-B", go west to find a bowl of soup. Enter the code at that spot.

Director, Goggles, and Poseman for 1 million Platinum: After the vehicle is first separated in the "Epilogue".

Successfully complete the indicated trophies to unlock the corresponding character:

Wonder-Bayonetta:

101% Wonderful Hero: Successfully complete all stages on the 101% Hard difficulty.

Platinum Paragon: Get a Platinum or higher in all Operation Results screens.

Nice Try!: Earn an evade bonus at least 10 times.

Custom Blocker: Obtain all the Custom Blocks.

Lord of Tight Spaces: Reach all the hidden areas in Operation 004.

Finders Keepers (Operation 004): Find all the Kahkoo-regah in Operation 004.

Wonderfully Wonderful Player: Get all 100 bottle cap achievements.

Wonder-Jeanne:

Wonderful Hero: Successfully complete all stages on the Hard difficulty.

Return to Sender: Deflect 10 beams using the Unite Sword.

Battling a Thousand!: Use the bat to hit away all the molecular disintegrator shots fired by Die-Tiekuu without missing once.

Uniting Black Belt: Land three types of Unite Morph attacks in a single combo.

GEATH May Cry: Successfully complete half the Kahkoo-regah.

GEATHJERK Slayer: Successfully complete all the Kahkoo-regah.

Ah, Now That's Better: Cut down all the weeds growing in Operation 005.

Wonder-Rodin:

They are... The Wonderful 101!: Successfully complete all stages.

Operations 007-009 (Hard): Successfully complete Operations 007-009 on Hard.

The Harder They Fall!: Defeat the Vaaiki without letting it get big.

Junior Stomper: Obtain a hidden underground item.

Full-Fledged Stomper: Obtain half of the underground items.

Master Stomper: Obtain all the hidden underground items.

Can We Take a Day off?: Enjoy all the rides in Operation 002-B as a team.

Unlockables:

Successfully complete the game on the Normal difficulty to unlock the Hard difficulty, gallery, and character biographies.

See through Wonderful Ones' mask

During a cutscene, hold R2 to see through the Wonderful Ones' mask.

Steam achievements:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

Platinum Paragon: Earn a Platinum or higher in all Operation Results screens.

Figure Hunter: Obtain half of the total Wonderful Figures.

Full-Fledged Stomper: Obtain half of the hidden underground items.

Operation Annihilation: Complete all the secret missions.

The Whole Wonderful 100: Rally together 100 standing members.

Treasure Hunter: Plunder half of the toilet treasures.

A Hundred Eyes See All: Get 50 members on the team.

A Slot to Be Proud Of: Unlock a Custom Block slot.

Aspiring Technician: Obtain three skills.

Battery Binge!: Collect 1000 Wonderful Batteries.

Counter Master: Counter 30 enemy attacks.

Custom Blocker: Obtain all the Custom Blocks.

Database Ace: Obtain all the Wonderful Files and GEATHJERK Files.

Eat Your Heart Out!: Obtain all the Hero Heart pieces.

En-gauged!: Increase your Vital Gauge to the max.

Fully Charged!: Increase your Unite Gauge to the max.

Heave Ho!: Execute at least 50 throws.

Hero in Training: Complete all stages on Normal.

Ka-boing!: Repel 10 attacks using Unite Guts.

Likeable Hero: Raise the level of a member to MAX.

Mind if I Borrow That?: Obtain every type of weapon dropped by an enemy.

Mixing Apprentice: Mix 30 times.

Morphing Maniac: Obtain all special Unite Morphs.

Nice Try!: Earn an evade bonus at least 10 times.

O-Parts Passion!: Collect 10000000P in O-Parts.

Platinum!: Earn 10 Platinums on the Mission Result screen. (Must be earned in unique battles.)

Return to Sender: Deflect 10 beams using the Unite Sword.

Rogue Hero: Wreck 3,000 things.

Silver Savior: Earn an average of at least Silver across all Operation Results screens.

There's a Little Justice in All of Us: Rescue 1,000 civilians.

Uniting Black Belt: Land three types of Unite Morph attacks in a single combo.

Wonderful Hero: Complete all stages on Hard.

101% Wonderful Hero: Complete all stages on 101% Hard.

Battle-Hardened Band of Heroes: Obtain the Unite Big ability.

Around the World: Extend the Liner a total of at least 100 kilometers.

Itty-Bitty Invader: Defeat the Vaaiki.

Meet the Wonderful 100!: Complete the Prologue.

The Brains of the Abominable Bunch: Defeat Jergingha.

The Cold and Callous Commander: Defeat Gimme.

The Evil, Eldritch Fourth: Defeat Vijounne.

The Insidious, Immoral Fifth: Defeat Wanna.

The Little Prince: Defeat Vorkken.

The Spiteful, Savage Third: Defeat Walltha.

The Vile and Vicious Sixth: Defeat Laambo.

They are... The Wonderful 101!: Complete every Operation.

Transcendent Teamwork: Use the Wonder-Liner to activate Unite Morph 100 times.

Turn That Evil Frown Upside Down: Recruit an enemy.

Undersea Assassin: Defeat the Ohdarko.

Wonder-Jiujitsu: Successfully execute Ukemi 100 times.

You Sunk My Giant!: Defeat the Gah-Goojin.