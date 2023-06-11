Amnesia: The Bunker v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

June 11, 2023 - 2:52pm
  • PC

Amnesia: The Bunker v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 37th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1557         


                            Amnesia: The Bunker
                            (C) Frictional Games                            


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 06/2023              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Action
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1944430/
  Game information:
  =================


  Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game set in a WW1 bunker. A
  relentless, AI-driven monster stalks you. Survival depends on finding
  tools, crafting items, and keeping the lights on.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-amnesia_the_bunker.iso:
   c9e247c9b216c588df784bbc205f6fa139815912abf5928ccae4315cac505353


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

