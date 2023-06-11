Amnesia: The Bunker v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

ANSiJED In Their 37th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1557

Amnesia: The Bunker (C) Frictional Games

: Protection: Steam : : Release Date: 06/2023 : Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT Game Type: Action ----- Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1944430/ Game information: =================

Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game set in a WW1 bunker. A relentless, AI-driven monster stalks you. Survival depends on finding tools, crafting items, and keeping the lights on. Notes: ====== * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!

Installation Information: ========================= * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso * Install by using our installer * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall) Blake3 Hashes: ============== flt-amnesia_the_bunker.iso: c9e247c9b216c588df784bbc205f6fa139815912abf5928ccae4315cac505353

/TEAM FAiRLIGHT +-+ QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+

IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT! SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT