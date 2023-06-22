Beyond The Evil v1.0 All No-DVD [DARKSiDERS]

Beyond The Evil

June 22, 2023 - 2:16pm
  • PC

Beyond The Evil v1.0 All No-DVD [DARKSiDERS]

Text file description: 
   YEP! STiLL HERE!
  d A r K S i D e R s
  |--|
           .iSO GAMES SECTiON
=========================    --[ PRESENTS ]--- ======================
    ASCii BY: h!                 DSiDERS 2022
                       Beyond.The.Evil-DARKSiDERS                      A
-[ RELEASE NFO ]-
  |                                                                    |
   Product:: Beyond The Evil
   Developer:: BlackHawk Games
   Publisher:: BlackHawk Games
   Genre:: Action
   Protection:: STEAM
   Number of Players:: Singleplayer
   Release Date:: 06-06-2023
   Languages:: English
   Packet Count:: 1 DiSC
   Supplier:: DARKSiDERS
   Packer:: Some member!
   Cracker:------: cRaC|{Ab0t
                  ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1676050
  Don't take our .iso image from pre and rip it to make it 0day! Buy own!
-[ DESCRiPTiON ]-
    Beyond the Evil is an psychological horror game that places the
    player to a hard experience to find who created one supposed
    plague that might doom the world.
-[ iNSTALL NFO ]-
  | 1. Unpack, Mount or Burn!                                            |
   2. Install! Copy crack to install dir. (Or let our installer do it!)
   3. Watch our CRACKTRO in /DARKSiDERS!
   4. Play!
   5. If you enjoy the game, buy it. Devs deserve support!
-[ GROUP iNFO! ]-
   - WE'RE LOOKING FOR CODERS/CRACKERS/SUPPLIERS OF GAMES/APPS
                           darkstars@protonmail.com
-[ DSiDE GREET ]-
     * - SKIDROW - TiNYiSO - HOODLUM - RAZOR1911 - DARKZER0 - KNiSO - *
                  * - TRSi - AEROHOLiCS - DARKFLiX - Unleashed - *
                              --------------------
         Respect to all oldskool ppl, Respect to art ppl and crews!
  |--|
  ||
         This country Nippon always been bit niche so respects to:
                Everyone who releases ASiAN THEMED stuff!
-   ASCii and iNSTALLER GFX   -
                        BY: h! tHe mAin aRtiSt!
           |                                                     |
         |--|
                    Updated on: 01/05/2022

