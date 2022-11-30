The Chant v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Rate

Total votes: 4
80
November 30, 2022 - 2:01pm
  • PC

The Chant v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1488         


                                 The Chant
                              (C) Prime Matter                              


 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 11/2022              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Action
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1577250/
  Game information:
  =================


  A single-player, third person horror action-adventure game set on a remote
  spiritual island retreat. To survive you must craft, fight, and escape the
  psychedelic horrors set loose when a spiritual ritual goes wrong and
  awakens a dimension of cosmic terror.
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!


  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-the_chant.iso:
   4aa7fa980ed3dff611d8af8a922738eb7013aa172d16262b64261ccd1e1cddbd


                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+                   


      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment