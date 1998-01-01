Cities: Skylines II v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Cities: Skylines II v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

                  Cities: Skylines II (c) Paradox Interactive
          RELEASE DATE.:  10/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Simulation
      Raise a city from the ground up and transform it into  the thriving
      metropolis only you can imagine. You've never  experienced building
      on this scale. With deep simulation and a living  economy,  Cities:
      Skylines  II  delivers  world-building  without  limits.   Lay  the
      foundations  for  your   city  to   begin.  Create     the   roads,
      infrastructure, and systems that make  life possible  day  to  day.
      It's up to you  all of it. How your city grows is your  call  too,
      but  plan strategically.  Every decision  has an  impact.  Can  you
      energize  local industries  while also  using trade  to  boost  the
      economy?  What will  make residential  districts  flourish  without
      killing the buzz downtown? How will you meet the needs  and desires
      of citizens while balancing the city's budget?
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play
      General Notes:
      - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from
        trying to go online ..
      - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary
        to run this game with admin privileges instead

