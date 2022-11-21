The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Rate

Total votes: 1
20
November 21, 2022 - 4:00pm
  • PC

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me v1.0 All No-DVD [FairLight]

Text file description: 
                                            ANSiJED
        In Their 36th Year Of Glory, FairLight Released #1497
                The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me
                    (C) Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
 :  Protection: Steam                  : : Release Date: 11/2022              :
   Cracked by: FAIRLIGHT                Game Type:    Adventure
 -----
    Game URL: *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1567020/
  Game information:
  =================
  A group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them
  to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes Murder Castle. But
  on arrival they soon discover theyre being watched, and even manipulated,
  and suddenly there is much more at stake than just their ratings
  Notes:
  ======
  * Greetings: DOGE - HOODLUM - RELOADED
    FairLight - Legends may sleep but never die!
  Installation Information:
  =========================
  * Unrar and burn or mount the .iso
  * Install by using our installer
  * Play the game (Block the game in your firewall)
  Blake3 Hashes:
  ==============
  flt-the_dark_pictures_anthology_the_devil_in_me.iso:
   4e5f36d454b2c2b321b44111c3a6d779984138a5316241f1a122c6f8376bd823
                                                               /TEAM FAiRLIGHT
                   +-+  QUALITY, TRADITION AND PRIDE +-+
      IF YOU LIKE THIS SOFTWARE, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment