Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow
Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow
Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow
Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow

Rate

Total votes: 3
100
June 24, 2023 - 2:27pm
  • PC

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

Text file description: 
            L
             N
                  K
                      ^
                       2
                       0
                         2
                         0
                 Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (c) Ravenage Games
          RELEASE DATE.:  06/2023              PROTECTION.: Steam
          DISCS........:  1                    GENRE......: Adventure
      Immerse yourself in the gripping story of a person  who  visualizes
      himself as a small child, accompanied by a cute teddy  bear.  Solve
      tricky puzzles, escape  terrifying monsters,  and  avoid  dangerous
      traps on a quest for inner peace. Travel through a mysterious world
      of floating castles and craggy caves, fairytale forests and rolling
      plains.  Prepare  to  be captivated  by the  enthralling  world  of
      Daydream, discovering the transformative power of  resilience,  and
      the bittersweet beauty of letting go.
      For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1542110/
      - Extract
      - Burn or mount the .iso
      - Run setup.exe and install
      - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir
      - Play
      General Notes:
      - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from
        trying to go online ..
      - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary
        to run this game with admin privileges instead

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment