Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow v1.0 All No-DVD [RUNE]

L N K ^ 2 0 2 0 Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (c) Ravenage Games RELEASE DATE.: 06/2023 PROTECTION.: Steam DISCS........: 1 GENRE......: Adventure Immerse yourself in the gripping story of a person who visualizes himself as a small child, accompanied by a cute teddy bear. Solve tricky puzzles, escape terrifying monsters, and avoid dangerous traps on a quest for inner peace. Travel through a mysterious world of floating castles and craggy caves, fairytale forests and rolling plains. Prepare to be captivated by the enthralling world of Daydream, discovering the transformative power of resilience, and the bittersweet beauty of letting go. For more info go to : ****://store.steampowered.com/app/1542110/ - Extract - Burn or mount the .iso - Run setup.exe and install - Copy crack from RUNE dir to installdir - Play General Notes: - Block the game's exe in your firewall to prevent the game from trying to go online .. - If you install games to your systemdrive, it may be necessary to run this game with admin privileges instead