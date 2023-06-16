Farworld Pioneers v1.0 All No-DVD [Razor1911]

Farworld Pioneers
Farworld Pioneers
Farworld Pioneers
Farworld Pioneers

Rate

Total votes: 0
June 16, 2023 - 7:06am
  • PC

Farworld Pioneers v1.0 All No-DVD [Razor1911]

Text file description: 
                                         1 9 1 1         
                          Razor 1911 proudly presents:
                               Farworld Pioneers
                                 (C) tinyBuild
  Date: 2023-06                        Game Type : Action, Adventure
  Size: 1 Disc                         Protection: Microsoft DRM
  OS  : Windows 10 64-Bit
 Game Notes
 ~~~~~~~~~~
 Explore an open world, sci-fi sandbox - in PVP, PVE, and co-op. Build and
 manage colonies on alien planets, and recruit AI survivors with unique
 personalities and skills. Craft, build, mine, farm, or get your electric
 death rifle and say hello to your neighbors.
 Install Notes
 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
 1. Unpack
 2. Mount or Burn iso
 3. Install
 4. Copy crack
 5. Install Microsoft VCLibs and Gaming Services (support folder)
 6. Block the game in your firewall.
 7. Have fun!
 Razor 1911 Greetings
 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
 Razor1911 slices out greets to our friends around the world.
                                      /\
                        Razor 1911   /__\   Since 1985
                                    /\  /\
                                   /__\/__\
              SUPPORT THE COMPANIES THAT PRODUCE QUALITY SOFTWARE!
     IF YOU ENJOYED THIS PRODUCT, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT!!

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment