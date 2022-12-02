Gungrave: G.O.R.E v1.0 All No-DVD [Razor 1911]

December 2, 2022
  PC

Gungrave: G.O.R.E v1.0 All No-DVD [Razor 1911]

Text file description: 
                                         1 9 1 1         
                          Razor 1911 proudly presents:
                               Gungrave G.O.R.E
                               (C) Prime Matter
  Date: 2022-11                        Game Type : Action, Adventure
  Size: 1 Disc                         Protection: Microsoft DRM
  OS  : Windows 10 64-Bit
 Game Notes
 ~~~~~~~~~~
 Gungrave G.O.R.E is a stylish third-person action shooter by South-Korean
 Studio IGGYMOB in which you take on the role of Grave, a gunslinger of
 resurrection and badass anti-hero of your dreams, mowing down tons of enemies
 in a gory ballet of bullets.
 Install Notes
 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
 1. Unpack
 2. Mount or Burn iso
 3. Install
 4. Copy crack
 5. Install Microsoft VCLibs and Gaming Services (support folder)
 6. Block the game in your firewall.
 7. Have fun!
 Razor 1911 Greetings
 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
 Razor1911 slices out greets to our friends around the world.
                                      /\
                        Razor 1911   /__\   Since 1985
                                    /\  /\
                                   /__\/__\
              SUPPORT THE COMPANIES THAT PRODUCE QUALITY SOFTWARE!
     IF YOU ENJOYED THIS PRODUCT, BUY IT!  SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT!!

