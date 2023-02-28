Helvetii v1.0 All No-DVD [TiNYiSO]

February 28, 2023 - 3:12pm
  • PC

Helvetii v1.0 All No-DVD [TiNYiSO]

Text file description: 
   iks
        titan
                            crew
                            ____proudly presents____
                                    Helvetii
                         (c) Team KwaKwa, Red Art Games
   Release On   : 3 Feb, 2023                 Disk Amount/Format : 1 Disc
   Type of Game : Action                       Media Protection   : Steam
                   *****://store.steampowered.com/app/1094590
  Helvetii is a character-action game set in Gallic Celtic Mythology.
  Challenge the everchanging rot with 3 characters, use the gifts and powers
  bestowed by primal deities and show your mastery of combat by pummeling,
  juggling and slamming your enemies in a gorgeous 2d presentation.
                         Burn/mount, install, play!
                            SIZE DOES NOT MATTER!
              GREETZ:  SKIDROW PARADOX DARKSIDERS HOODLUM

